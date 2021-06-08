World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Birthrate unlikely to rise

A new policy allowing couples to have up to three children could support fertility, but was unlikely to dramatically change its birthrate, ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service said yesterday, adding that aging would “remain a negative constraint.” The government on Monday last week announced that married couples may have up to three children in a major shift from a limit of two after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world’s most populous country. Moody’s said the reform highlighted the risk of aging across emerging markets in Asia.

SOFTWARE

BGH offers to buy Hansen

Hansen Technologies Ltd yesterday said it had received a conditional and non-binding proposal from private equity firm BGH Capital Pty Ltd to acquire the company in a deal that valued the billing solutions provider at A$1.3 billion (US$1.01 billion). Hansen said BGH was offering A$6.50 in cash per share, which represents a premium of 25.5 percent to the company’s last closing price. Hansen’s board backed the proposal and said it had granted BGH exclusivity and due diligence access.

AUTOMAKERS

S Plaid+ canceled: Musk

Tesla Inc has called off plans to build the Model S Plaid+, a longer-range version of its high-end sedan, CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter on Sunday. The Plaid+ has been canceled because the Plaid version of the Model S is “just so good,” he wrote. Tesla had been taking refundable deposits for the car for months and billing it as offering more than 837km of range, compared with about 630km for the Plaid model.

CONSUMER GOODS

Reckitt to sell milk unit

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has agreed to sell its Chinese baby-formula business to Primavera Capital Group (春華資本) for US$2.2 billion as it seeks to exit from the struggling sector. Reckitt is to retain an 8 percent stake in the unit and expects net cash proceeds of about US$1.3 billion, which it plans to use to reduce debt, it said in a statement on Saturday. The household-products maker, based in Slough, England, expects to record a net loss of about ￡2.5 billion (US$3.5 billion) related to the sale.

BONDS

Aramco hires bond advisers

Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest energy company, hired advisers, including Citigroup Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, for its first US dollar-denominated Islamic bond sale. The state-controlled company might offer three tranches of notes due in three, five and 10 years, a person familiar with the matter said. Islamic bonds, or sukuk, comply with the religion’s teachings, including its ban on interest.The planned sale would be its first since November, when it raised US$8 billion from a non-Shariah compliant offering.

CONSTRUCTION

Katerra files for Chapter 11

Construction start-up Katerra Inc, which is backed by Softbank Group Corp, said on Sunday it has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US. Katerra said it had secured commitments for US$35 million in debtor-in-possession financing from SB Investment Advisers (UK) Ltd to fund operations during the Chapter 11 process, adding that the company’s international operations are not affected by the filing. The company had estimated liabilities of US$1 billion to US$10 billion and assets of US$500 million to US$1 billion, a court filing showed.