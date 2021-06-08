CHINA
Birthrate unlikely to rise
A new policy allowing couples to have up to three children could support fertility, but was unlikely to dramatically change its birthrate, ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service said yesterday, adding that aging would “remain a negative constraint.” The government on Monday last week announced that married couples may have up to three children in a major shift from a limit of two after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world’s most populous country. Moody’s said the reform highlighted the risk of aging across emerging markets in Asia.
SOFTWARE
BGH offers to buy Hansen
Hansen Technologies Ltd yesterday said it had received a conditional and non-binding proposal from private equity firm BGH Capital Pty Ltd to acquire the company in a deal that valued the billing solutions provider at A$1.3 billion (US$1.01 billion). Hansen said BGH was offering A$6.50 in cash per share, which represents a premium of 25.5 percent to the company’s last closing price. Hansen’s board backed the proposal and said it had granted BGH exclusivity and due diligence access.
AUTOMAKERS
S Plaid+ canceled: Musk
Tesla Inc has called off plans to build the Model S Plaid+, a longer-range version of its high-end sedan, CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter on Sunday. The Plaid+ has been canceled because the Plaid version of the Model S is “just so good,” he wrote. Tesla had been taking refundable deposits for the car for months and billing it as offering more than 837km of range, compared with about 630km for the Plaid model.
CONSUMER GOODS
Reckitt to sell milk unit
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has agreed to sell its Chinese baby-formula business to Primavera Capital Group (春華資本) for US$2.2 billion as it seeks to exit from the struggling sector. Reckitt is to retain an 8 percent stake in the unit and expects net cash proceeds of about US$1.3 billion, which it plans to use to reduce debt, it said in a statement on Saturday. The household-products maker, based in Slough, England, expects to record a net loss of about ￡2.5 billion (US$3.5 billion) related to the sale.
BONDS
Aramco hires bond advisers
Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest energy company, hired advisers, including Citigroup Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, for its first US dollar-denominated Islamic bond sale. The state-controlled company might offer three tranches of notes due in three, five and 10 years, a person familiar with the matter said. Islamic bonds, or sukuk, comply with the religion’s teachings, including its ban on interest.The planned sale would be its first since November, when it raised US$8 billion from a non-Shariah compliant offering.
CONSTRUCTION
Katerra files for Chapter 11
Construction start-up Katerra Inc, which is backed by Softbank Group Corp, said on Sunday it has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US. Katerra said it had secured commitments for US$35 million in debtor-in-possession financing from SB Investment Advisers (UK) Ltd to fund operations during the Chapter 11 process, adding that the company’s international operations are not affected by the filing. The company had estimated liabilities of US$1 billion to US$10 billion and assets of US$500 million to US$1 billion, a court filing showed.
EXPANSION DRIVE: To expedite manufacturing of advanced chips, the chipmaker would transform domestic research centers into initial production facilities, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled the layout of its new fab in Arizona and reiterated its determination to ramp up advanced 5-nanometer chip production in 2024. The company said that construction of Fab 21, in which it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion, has begun on a 445 hectare plot in Phoenix. “As we expect demand for 5-nanometer [chips] will be strong and sustainable in the long term, we have made the Arizona fab, Fab 21, one of the 5-nanometer manufacturing sites,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told the company’s annual technology symposium. The chipmaker has shipped
The Bureau of Energy (BOE) has agreed to allow Yunneng Wind Power Co (允能風力發電), the project developer of a 640 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Yunlin County, to adjust its shareholding structure as the company faces financial difficulties. Yunneng is 48 percent owned by German wind farm developer Wpd AG, 27 percent owned by a consortium led by Japan’s Sojitz Corp and 25 percent owned by Thailand’s Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd. Wpd plans to sell a 23 percent stake in Yunneng to French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, hoping that capital from the new shareholder would help maintain the
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then
Qualcomm Inc yesterday said that it is working with local partners, including Acer Inc (宏碁), to supply new Snapdragon processors for 5G-enabled laptops in its bid to challenge industry leader Intel Corp and expand its presence in the computer market. The US chipmaker entered the notebook computer market four-and-a-half years ago with Microsoft Corp, but did not achieve as much market uptake as it had hoped. Together with Microsoft and Google Inc’s Chrome, Qualcomm aims to transfer all top-class and essential applications on mobile phones to laptop computers, said Alex Katouzian, a senior vice president and general manager of Qualcomm Technologies