EQUITIES
Virus weighs on stocks
The TAIEX closed lower yesterday, amid concerns over an escalation in domestic COVID-19 cases, but recovered slightly before the end of the session, as bargain hunters rushed to pick up select large-cap semiconductor and other technology stocks. The benchmark index ended down 63.50 points, or 0.37 percent, at 17,083.91, on turnover of NT$489.288 billion (US$17.66 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$7.82 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. “Market sentiment remains haunted by an increase in domestic COVID-19 cases, but as long as the alert stays at level 3, an initial loss, like today’s, would be perceived by bargain hunters as a buying point,” MasterLink Securities Corp (元富證券) analyst Tom Tang (湯忠謙) said.
ELECTRONICS
Hon Hai reports best May
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, on Sunday reported its highest consolidated revenue for May, even though it was down from the previous month. Revenue fell 9.08 percent month-on-month, but rose 17.59 percent year-on-year to NT$455 billion, the highest ever for the month of May, Hon Hai said in a statement. In the first five months of the year, cumulative revenue was NT$2.299 trillion, up 35.42 percent from the same period last year and also the highest ever for the period.
AUTO PARTS
BizLink posts record sales
Wire harness maker BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯) on Friday posted record-high sales of US$82.92 million for last month, a 44.2 percent year-on-year increase. The company attributed the increase to higher shipments to semiconductor equipment customers and some inventory replenishment by its information technology customers. BizLink, an exclusive harness supplier to US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, said that cumulative sales in the first five months were US$381.17 million, up 35.47 percent from the same period last year. Overall shipments for this month might be affected by greater IC shortages and production disruptions in Southeast Asia due to a surge in COVID-19 infections there, the company said.
AUTO PARTS
TYC affiliate sued in US
Automotive lighting products maker TYC Brother Industrial Co’s (堤維西) US subsidiary Genera Corp is being sued by Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp in California for alleged patent infringement related to automotive lighting. Genera was sued on May 28, TYC said in a regulatory filing last week. “We have already contracted with American lawyers to handle this litigation and to maintain our company’s rights,” TYC said in the announcement. TYC and Genera would be “proactively responding with legal actions to protect our rights,” the statement said.
BANKING
Banker wins right to appeal
Henry Cai (蔡洪平), a former managing director at UBS Group AG, won the right to appeal a 2019 decision by Hong Kong’s market watchdog that banned him from working in the industry for five years. The appeals tribunal at the Securities and Futures Commission said it would allow Cai to appeal its decision after concluding that there was insufficient evidence to show that Cai was the leader of a transaction team related to an initial public offering of China Metal Recycling Holdings Ltd (中國金屬再生資源), a statement released on Friday said.
EXPANSION DRIVE: To expedite manufacturing of advanced chips, the chipmaker would transform domestic research centers into initial production facilities, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled the layout of its new fab in Arizona and reiterated its determination to ramp up advanced 5-nanometer chip production in 2024. The company said that construction of Fab 21, in which it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion, has begun on a 445 hectare plot in Phoenix. “As we expect demand for 5-nanometer [chips] will be strong and sustainable in the long term, we have made the Arizona fab, Fab 21, one of the 5-nanometer manufacturing sites,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told the company’s annual technology symposium. The chipmaker has shipped
The Bureau of Energy (BOE) has agreed to allow Yunneng Wind Power Co (允能風力發電), the project developer of a 640 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Yunlin County, to adjust its shareholding structure as the company faces financial difficulties. Yunneng is 48 percent owned by German wind farm developer Wpd AG, 27 percent owned by a consortium led by Japan’s Sojitz Corp and 25 percent owned by Thailand’s Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd. Wpd plans to sell a 23 percent stake in Yunneng to French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, hoping that capital from the new shareholder would help maintain the
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then
Qualcomm Inc yesterday said that it is working with local partners, including Acer Inc (宏碁), to supply new Snapdragon processors for 5G-enabled laptops in its bid to challenge industry leader Intel Corp and expand its presence in the computer market. The US chipmaker entered the notebook computer market four-and-a-half years ago with Microsoft Corp, but did not achieve as much market uptake as it had hoped. Together with Microsoft and Google Inc’s Chrome, Qualcomm aims to transfer all top-class and essential applications on mobile phones to laptop computers, said Alex Katouzian, a senior vice president and general manager of Qualcomm Technologies