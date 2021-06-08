Taiwan Business Quick Take

EQUITIES

Virus weighs on stocks

The TAIEX closed lower yesterday, amid concerns over an escalation in domestic COVID-19 cases, but recovered slightly before the end of the session, as bargain hunters rushed to pick up select large-cap semiconductor and other technology stocks. The benchmark index ended down 63.50 points, or 0.37 percent, at 17,083.91, on turnover of NT$489.288 billion (US$17.66 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$7.82 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. “Market sentiment remains haunted by an increase in domestic COVID-19 cases, but as long as the alert stays at level 3, an initial loss, like today’s, would be perceived by bargain hunters as a buying point,” MasterLink Securities Corp (元富證券) analyst Tom Tang (湯忠謙) said.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai reports best May

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, on Sunday reported its highest consolidated revenue for May, even though it was down from the previous month. Revenue fell 9.08 percent month-on-month, but rose 17.59 percent year-on-year to NT$455 billion, the highest ever for the month of May, Hon Hai said in a statement. In the first five months of the year, cumulative revenue was NT$2.299 trillion, up 35.42 percent from the same period last year and also the highest ever for the period.

AUTO PARTS

BizLink posts record sales

Wire harness maker BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯) on Friday posted record-high sales of US$82.92 million for last month, a 44.2 percent year-on-year increase. The company attributed the increase to higher shipments to semiconductor equipment customers and some inventory replenishment by its information technology customers. BizLink, an exclusive harness supplier to US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, said that cumulative sales in the first five months were US$381.17 million, up 35.47 percent from the same period last year. Overall shipments for this month might be affected by greater IC shortages and production disruptions in Southeast Asia due to a surge in COVID-19 infections there, the company said.

AUTO PARTS

TYC affiliate sued in US

Automotive lighting products maker TYC Brother Industrial Co’s (堤維西) US subsidiary Genera Corp is being sued by Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp in California for alleged patent infringement related to automotive lighting. Genera was sued on May 28, TYC said in a regulatory filing last week. “We have already contracted with American lawyers to handle this litigation and to maintain our company’s rights,” TYC said in the announcement. TYC and Genera would be “proactively responding with legal actions to protect our rights,” the statement said.

BANKING

Banker wins right to appeal

Henry Cai (蔡洪平), a former managing director at UBS Group AG, won the right to appeal a 2019 decision by Hong Kong’s market watchdog that banned him from working in the industry for five years. The appeals tribunal at the Securities and Futures Commission said it would allow Cai to appeal its decision after concluding that there was insufficient evidence to show that Cai was the leader of a transaction team related to an initial public offering of China Metal Recycling Holdings Ltd (中國金屬再生資源), a statement released on Friday said.