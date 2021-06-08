The General Chamber of Commerce (GCC, 全國商總) yesterday called on the government to postpone new property taxes by one year to give developers a respite as sales fall amid a COVID-19 outbreak, but the Ministry of Finance said the taxes would still start next month.
“The government should seriously consider pushing back new property taxes by one year after extending the level 3 COVID-19 alert to June 28,” GCC chairman Lai Cheng-i (賴正鎰) said, adding that epidemic prevention restrictions have put house-hunting activity on hold for the past three weeks.
The new property taxes, effective on July 1, would subject transactions, including presale contracts and transfers of equities, within five years of purchase to taxes of 35 to 45 percent, in an effort to cool the property market.
Price hikes were sharpest in Tainan in the past few years due to aggressive capacity expansions by major technology firms to meet business needs, and it is unfair to punish developers, Lai said.
The property market is in need of “intensive care,” while still assimilating the impact of selective credit controls, said Lai, who owns Taichung-based Shining Building Business Co (鄉林建設).
Tightening property policies is ill-advised at a time when the property market should first seek to tackle potential disputes over construction delays induced by the level 3 alert, while builders need more time to complete projects, as they introduce alternating work shifts to lower infection risks, he said.
For similar reasons, the government should extend building permits by one year, he said.
The Ministry of Finance said it must press ahead with the new taxes, as a moratorium would require approval from the legislature, which is in recess.
