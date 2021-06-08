Manufacturing employers plan to add headcount: poll

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Taiwanese employers in the manufacturing industry are seeking to increase their headcount next quarter, but those in the service industry are struggling with uncertainty amid spiking COVID-19 infections, a survey on the employment outlook by ManpowerGroup found yesterday.

The survey was conducted in April before the nation experienced a surge in COVID-19 infections last month.

Taiwan could have a strong labor market in the July-to-September period, with job gains anticipated across all seven industries, the survey showed.

People work at a construction site in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: CNA

About 31 percent of local firms intended to expand their payroll, while 4 percent planned to lower staffing levels, it showed.

The majority, at 64 percent, were not planning any changes, it added.

The poll suggested a stable hiring trend compared with the previous quarter, but represented an advance of 20 percentage points from a year earlier when the job market took a hit from the outbreak.

Employers are likely to turn cautious about recruitment plans after COVID-19 cases picked up significantly last month and people opted to stay home to comply with a nationwide level 3 alert to avoid infection, ManpowerGroup Taiwan general manager Joan Yeh (葉朝蒂) said.

Many companies have introduced work from home, alternate work shifts and different work locations to lower infection risks for employees, Yeh said.

An increasing number of companies have used video interview tools to recruit people, Yeh said.

The mining and construction industries led in plans to recruit workers at 34 percent, followed by the manufacturing sector at 33 percent, and financial and insurance companies at 29 percent, the survey showed.

A separate survey by the human resources firm found that more companies worldwide are having difficulty finding suitable workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Globally, 69 percent of employers around the world said they are facing difficulty recruiting workers, the highest in 15 years, the second survey showed, adding that the ratio in Taiwan stood at 64 percent.

Locally, the talent shortage is most serious in the fields of operations and logistics, sales and marketing, as well as manufacturing and production, according to the survey that polled 45,000 employers in 43 countries and areas.

The high quality of software talent in Taiwan has attracted foreign companies to recruit local software engineers and they are in hot demand due to a continued shortage, Yeh said.

Regionally, the talent shortage is serious in Taiwan and Hong Kong, while only 28 percent of employers in China said they have difficulty recruiting workers, the survey found.

That is because the talent pool in China is large and many Chinese companies are willing to spend money to attract employees to help their business grow, Yeh said.