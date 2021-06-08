Taiwanese employers in the manufacturing industry are seeking to increase their headcount next quarter, but those in the service industry are struggling with uncertainty amid spiking COVID-19 infections, a survey on the employment outlook by ManpowerGroup found yesterday.
The survey was conducted in April before the nation experienced a surge in COVID-19 infections last month.
Taiwan could have a strong labor market in the July-to-September period, with job gains anticipated across all seven industries, the survey showed.
Photo: CNA
About 31 percent of local firms intended to expand their payroll, while 4 percent planned to lower staffing levels, it showed.
The majority, at 64 percent, were not planning any changes, it added.
The poll suggested a stable hiring trend compared with the previous quarter, but represented an advance of 20 percentage points from a year earlier when the job market took a hit from the outbreak.
Employers are likely to turn cautious about recruitment plans after COVID-19 cases picked up significantly last month and people opted to stay home to comply with a nationwide level 3 alert to avoid infection, ManpowerGroup Taiwan general manager Joan Yeh (葉朝蒂) said.
Many companies have introduced work from home, alternate work shifts and different work locations to lower infection risks for employees, Yeh said.
An increasing number of companies have used video interview tools to recruit people, Yeh said.
The mining and construction industries led in plans to recruit workers at 34 percent, followed by the manufacturing sector at 33 percent, and financial and insurance companies at 29 percent, the survey showed.
A separate survey by the human resources firm found that more companies worldwide are having difficulty finding suitable workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Globally, 69 percent of employers around the world said they are facing difficulty recruiting workers, the highest in 15 years, the second survey showed, adding that the ratio in Taiwan stood at 64 percent.
Locally, the talent shortage is most serious in the fields of operations and logistics, sales and marketing, as well as manufacturing and production, according to the survey that polled 45,000 employers in 43 countries and areas.
The high quality of software talent in Taiwan has attracted foreign companies to recruit local software engineers and they are in hot demand due to a continued shortage, Yeh said.
Regionally, the talent shortage is serious in Taiwan and Hong Kong, while only 28 percent of employers in China said they have difficulty recruiting workers, the survey found.
That is because the talent pool in China is large and many Chinese companies are willing to spend money to attract employees to help their business grow, Yeh said.
EXPANSION DRIVE: To expedite manufacturing of advanced chips, the chipmaker would transform domestic research centers into initial production facilities, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled the layout of its new fab in Arizona and reiterated its determination to ramp up advanced 5-nanometer chip production in 2024. The company said that construction of Fab 21, in which it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion, has begun on a 445 hectare plot in Phoenix. “As we expect demand for 5-nanometer [chips] will be strong and sustainable in the long term, we have made the Arizona fab, Fab 21, one of the 5-nanometer manufacturing sites,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told the company’s annual technology symposium. The chipmaker has shipped
The Bureau of Energy (BOE) has agreed to allow Yunneng Wind Power Co (允能風力發電), the project developer of a 640 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Yunlin County, to adjust its shareholding structure as the company faces financial difficulties. Yunneng is 48 percent owned by German wind farm developer Wpd AG, 27 percent owned by a consortium led by Japan’s Sojitz Corp and 25 percent owned by Thailand’s Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd. Wpd plans to sell a 23 percent stake in Yunneng to French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, hoping that capital from the new shareholder would help maintain the
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then
Qualcomm Inc yesterday said that it is working with local partners, including Acer Inc (宏碁), to supply new Snapdragon processors for 5G-enabled laptops in its bid to challenge industry leader Intel Corp and expand its presence in the computer market. The US chipmaker entered the notebook computer market four-and-a-half years ago with Microsoft Corp, but did not achieve as much market uptake as it had hoped. Together with Microsoft and Google Inc’s Chrome, Qualcomm aims to transfer all top-class and essential applications on mobile phones to laptop computers, said Alex Katouzian, a senior vice president and general manager of Qualcomm Technologies