The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said it is tightening restrictions on stores and businesses in coordination with efforts by the Central Epidemic and Command Center (CECC) to further curb the COVID-19 outbreak as a nationwide level 3 alert is extended to June 28.
Convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets and department stores are to limit visitors to “one customer per ping” (3.3m2) to prevent overcrowding, it said.
Once the capacity is reached, customers have to wait outside, with a store representative tasked with ensuring that the “one-in-one-out” rule is followed to prevent too many shoppers inside the venue, it said.
Photo: CNA
Businesses are required to limit their opening hours and announce them accordingly, it said.
They will also have to continue the practice of tracking customers visiting their stores. This includes making sure that customers are wearing masks and have registered through an app or a written form, as well as checking their temperatures and providing them with alcohol spray to disinfect their hands, it said.
Furthermore, they must conduct periodic disinfections of public areas, including bathrooms, escalators, elevators and other areas that customers often come into contact with, it said
As for shopping time at wet markets and night markets, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) on Sunday said that officials would be stationed at the entrances and exits of the markets, whose operating hours would be reviewed and confirmed by the ministry.
Even tighter controls will be in place for smaller markets that can only accommodate a certain number of people, including having shoppers leave their contact information and maintain social distancing, he said.
When necessary, officials may temporarily stop visitors from entering the markets, Lin said, adding that there would be more frequent police patrols to ban street vendors near the markets.
Additional reporting by CNA
EXPANSION DRIVE: To expedite manufacturing of advanced chips, the chipmaker would transform domestic research centers into initial production facilities, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled the layout of its new fab in Arizona and reiterated its determination to ramp up advanced 5-nanometer chip production in 2024. The company said that construction of Fab 21, in which it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion, has begun on a 445 hectare plot in Phoenix. “As we expect demand for 5-nanometer [chips] will be strong and sustainable in the long term, we have made the Arizona fab, Fab 21, one of the 5-nanometer manufacturing sites,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told the company’s annual technology symposium. The chipmaker has shipped
The Bureau of Energy (BOE) has agreed to allow Yunneng Wind Power Co (允能風力發電), the project developer of a 640 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Yunlin County, to adjust its shareholding structure as the company faces financial difficulties. Yunneng is 48 percent owned by German wind farm developer Wpd AG, 27 percent owned by a consortium led by Japan’s Sojitz Corp and 25 percent owned by Thailand’s Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd. Wpd plans to sell a 23 percent stake in Yunneng to French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, hoping that capital from the new shareholder would help maintain the
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then
Qualcomm Inc yesterday said that it is working with local partners, including Acer Inc (宏碁), to supply new Snapdragon processors for 5G-enabled laptops in its bid to challenge industry leader Intel Corp and expand its presence in the computer market. The US chipmaker entered the notebook computer market four-and-a-half years ago with Microsoft Corp, but did not achieve as much market uptake as it had hoped. Together with Microsoft and Google Inc’s Chrome, Qualcomm aims to transfer all top-class and essential applications on mobile phones to laptop computers, said Alex Katouzian, a senior vice president and general manager of Qualcomm Technologies