CPC, Formosa to raise fuel prices by NT$0.2 this week

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would increase gasoline prices by NT$0.2 per liter this week, after raising them the same amount last week.

Diesel prices would also increase NT$0.2 per liter this week after rising NT$0.3 per liter the previous week, the two companies said.

Global crude oil prices last week rose after the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) adjusted upward its global GPD growth forecast for this year, CPC said in a statement.

It is also the high season for crude oil demand in the northern hemisphere, the state-run firm added.

The global economy is forecast to expand 5.8 percent this year, compared with a previous estimate of 5.6 percent, the Paris-based OECD said in a report on Monday last week.

Oil prices also moved higher as OPEC and its allies agreed to stick to their production plans rather than opening the tap further in anticipation of higher demand, while progress on the Iran-US nuclear deal appeared slow, Formosa said in a separate statement.

Gasoline prices at CPC stations would rise to NT$27.2, NT$28.7 and NT$30.7 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would increase to NT$24.4 per liter, the company said.

Privately owned Formosa said that prices at its stations would rise to NT$27.2, NT$28.8 and NT$30.7 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would rise to NT$24.2 per liter.