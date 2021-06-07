Local banks’ overseas branches regained momentum in April as their pretax profits rose 147 percent year-on-year to NT$3.45 billion (US$124.45 million), compared with an annual decline of 23.2 percent in the first quarter, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed.
Banks’ overseas branches were under less pressure from bad loans in April, enabling them to set fewer loan provisions and write off fewer bad loans, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a videoconference on Thursday.
Overseas branches had been battling with rising non-performing loans since the middle of last year, as many of their debtors failed to repay loans because the COVID-19 outbreak hit their operations or expansion plans.
Overseas branches’ average non-performing loan ratio remained above 0.45 percent from June to October last year, which was twice as high as local banks’ average non-performing loan ratio of 0.21 percent over the same period, the commission’s data showed.
The ratio slid to between 0.36 percent and 0.39 percent from November last year to February, but rose again to 0.5 percent in March — when overseas branches set additional loan provisions of NT$2 billion as some units in Hong Kong saw their loans to a hydropower company turn sour — before falling to 0.44 percent in April.
In the first four months of this year, overseas branches’ cumulative pretax profits totaled NT$9.72 billion, up 1.7 percent from NT$9.56 billion a year earlier.
Overall, banks’ combined pretax profits grew 7.8 percent year-on-year to NT$120 billion for the first four months, due to increasing fee incomes, higher investment returns and lower loan provisions, Huang said.
Local banks’ outstanding loans stood at NT$32.66 trillion as of the end of April, down NT$900 million from a month earlier.
