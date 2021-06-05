World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AUTOMAKERS

Ariya release delayed

Nissan Motor Co is pushing back the release of its flagship Ariya electric vehicle, highlighting the struggle automakers are facing in trying to launch new vehicles amid a persisting shortage of semiconductors. When the Ariya SUV was first unveiled in July last year, Nissan said that it was scheduled to go on sale in the middle of this year. The company yesterday said that a limited-edition model will be available in Japan “this winter” followed by a wider domestic and global roll-out. The need for a smooth roll out of the Ariya is acute for Nissan. Analysts have highlighted the model as key to the Japanese company’s performance going forward and Nissan itself touts the model as its flagship vehicle, embodying its decades-long reputation for churning out high-tech autos.

AIRLINES

Delta eyes 2022 rebound

Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday said that it expects US corporations to reopen for business no later than Labor Day — Sept. 6 in the US — and resume domestic travel at levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic by July next year. Domestic travel is at about 30 percent of 2019 levels, but will quickly rebound once workers return to offices, Delta chief executive officer Ed Bastian said. Transatlantic travel will begin to return in the second half and other long-distance trips next year, Bastian said. Delta in a regulatory filing projected a second-quarter pretax loss of US$1 billion to US$1.2 billion, better than the US$1.5 billion loss it previously forecast. However, the airline was more cautious about when it would post a profit, projecting that it will reach that mark on pretax basis in the second half. It previously forecast a profit by the third quarter “if recovery trends hold.” The company did not immediately return requests for elaboration.

TECHNOLOGY

New iPad Pro expected

Apple Inc is working on a new iPad Pro with wireless charging and the first iPad mini redesign in six years, seeking to continue momentum for a category that saw rejuvenated sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cupertino, California-based company is planning to release the new iPad Pro next year and the iPad mini later this year, people with knowledge of the matter said. The main design change in testing for the iPad Pro is a switch to a glass back from the current aluminum enclosure. As part of its development of the next iPad Pro, Apple is also trying out technology called reverse wireless charging. That would allow people to charge iPhones or other gadgets by laying them on the back of the tablet. Apple had previously been working on making this possible for the iPhone to charge AirPods and Apple Watches.

JAPAN

Household spending jumps

Household spending jumped by double digits in April as consumers got a temporary reprieve from virus restrictions and the data got a boost from comparison with lat year’s COVID-19-pandemic-hit figures. Spending surged 13 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported yesterday, figures that beat the median estimate from economists by a wide margin. On a seasonally adjusted basis, outlays rose 0.1 percent from a month earlier, a third month of improvement that indicates a bedrock of consumer demand, despite on-again-off-again pandemic restrictions. Spending could start to soften again in data for last month and this month amid a renewed state of emergency that has been extended through the middle of this month.