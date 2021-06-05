AUTOMAKERS
Ariya release delayed
Nissan Motor Co is pushing back the release of its flagship Ariya electric vehicle, highlighting the struggle automakers are facing in trying to launch new vehicles amid a persisting shortage of semiconductors. When the Ariya SUV was first unveiled in July last year, Nissan said that it was scheduled to go on sale in the middle of this year. The company yesterday said that a limited-edition model will be available in Japan “this winter” followed by a wider domestic and global roll-out. The need for a smooth roll out of the Ariya is acute for Nissan. Analysts have highlighted the model as key to the Japanese company’s performance going forward and Nissan itself touts the model as its flagship vehicle, embodying its decades-long reputation for churning out high-tech autos.
AIRLINES
Delta eyes 2022 rebound
Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday said that it expects US corporations to reopen for business no later than Labor Day — Sept. 6 in the US — and resume domestic travel at levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic by July next year. Domestic travel is at about 30 percent of 2019 levels, but will quickly rebound once workers return to offices, Delta chief executive officer Ed Bastian said. Transatlantic travel will begin to return in the second half and other long-distance trips next year, Bastian said. Delta in a regulatory filing projected a second-quarter pretax loss of US$1 billion to US$1.2 billion, better than the US$1.5 billion loss it previously forecast. However, the airline was more cautious about when it would post a profit, projecting that it will reach that mark on pretax basis in the second half. It previously forecast a profit by the third quarter “if recovery trends hold.” The company did not immediately return requests for elaboration.
TECHNOLOGY
New iPad Pro expected
Apple Inc is working on a new iPad Pro with wireless charging and the first iPad mini redesign in six years, seeking to continue momentum for a category that saw rejuvenated sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cupertino, California-based company is planning to release the new iPad Pro next year and the iPad mini later this year, people with knowledge of the matter said. The main design change in testing for the iPad Pro is a switch to a glass back from the current aluminum enclosure. As part of its development of the next iPad Pro, Apple is also trying out technology called reverse wireless charging. That would allow people to charge iPhones or other gadgets by laying them on the back of the tablet. Apple had previously been working on making this possible for the iPhone to charge AirPods and Apple Watches.
JAPAN
Household spending jumps
Household spending jumped by double digits in April as consumers got a temporary reprieve from virus restrictions and the data got a boost from comparison with lat year’s COVID-19-pandemic-hit figures. Spending surged 13 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported yesterday, figures that beat the median estimate from economists by a wide margin. On a seasonally adjusted basis, outlays rose 0.1 percent from a month earlier, a third month of improvement that indicates a bedrock of consumer demand, despite on-again-off-again pandemic restrictions. Spending could start to soften again in data for last month and this month amid a renewed state of emergency that has been extended through the middle of this month.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) remained the world’s third-largest IC supplier in the first quarter of this year, while MediaTek Inc (聯發科) was the industry’s 10th-largest firm, moving up six spots from the previous quarter, advisory firm IC Insights said on Tuesday. Contract chipmaker TSMC posted sales of US$12.91 billion, up 25 percent from a year earlier, IC Insights said in a report. TSMC benefited from strong global demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications, and high-performance computing and Internet of Things devices, the report said. Sales at MediaTek, Taiwan’s largest IC designer, grew 90 percent year-on-year to US$3.85 billion,
EXPANSION DRIVE: To expedite manufacturing of advanced chips, the chipmaker would transform domestic research centers into initial production facilities, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled the layout of its new fab in Arizona and reiterated its determination to ramp up advanced 5-nanometer chip production in 2024. The company said that construction of Fab 21, in which it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion, has begun on a 445 hectare plot in Phoenix. “As we expect demand for 5-nanometer [chips] will be strong and sustainable in the long term, we have made the Arizona fab, Fab 21, one of the 5-nanometer manufacturing sites,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told the company’s annual technology symposium. The chipmaker has shipped
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is to purchase 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), the Hsinchu-based firm said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The procurement agreement also includes a subsequent purchase of up to 5 million more doses, Medigen said. The company did not disclose further details, citing terms agreed with the CDC. The delivery of the drug, pending approval, would have a positive effect on the firm’s finances and operations, it said. Medigen, which is running a phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine with 3,752 participants, told the Taipei Times earlier this
The Bureau of Energy (BOE) has agreed to allow Yunneng Wind Power Co (允能風力發電), the project developer of a 640 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Yunlin County, to adjust its shareholding structure as the company faces financial difficulties. Yunneng is 48 percent owned by German wind farm developer Wpd AG, 27 percent owned by a consortium led by Japan’s Sojitz Corp and 25 percent owned by Thailand’s Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd. Wpd plans to sell a 23 percent stake in Yunneng to French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, hoping that capital from the new shareholder would help maintain the