Taiwan’s conference and exhibition industry will be hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic this year than it was last year, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) chairman James Huang (黃志芳) told an online news conference yesterday.
“Last year many shows were impacted because international attendees could not make it to Taiwan, but this year, with a COVID-19 level 3 alert, we will have to cancel shows and expositions altogether, leading to an even more serious loss of revenue,” Huang said.
TAITRA generally holds about 40 exhibitions a year to promote international trade. Many of last year’s shows were “online to offline” events, where a smaller physical conference was paired with a virtual exhibition for people who could not travel to Taiwan.
Photo provided by Taipei World Trade Center
Hopefully the local COVID-19 situation can be brought under control in time for the 2035 e-Mobility Taiwan show to take place on Oct. 20 at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, Huang said.
“If we can get the virus under control before August, then there’s still a chance we can hold the e-Mobility Taiwan show live, so we are still planning for that best-chance scenario,” he said.
Ninety percent of TAITRA’s staff are working from home amid the nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, he said.
“Working from home is the trend of the future and TAITRA is adapting,” he said. “Taiwan needs to learn from the experience of Europe and America, and figure out how to get more work done from home.”
Through technology such as teleconferencing, working from home will become “the new normal” he said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) remained the world’s third-largest IC supplier in the first quarter of this year, while MediaTek Inc (聯發科) was the industry’s 10th-largest firm, moving up six spots from the previous quarter, advisory firm IC Insights said on Tuesday. Contract chipmaker TSMC posted sales of US$12.91 billion, up 25 percent from a year earlier, IC Insights said in a report. TSMC benefited from strong global demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications, and high-performance computing and Internet of Things devices, the report said. Sales at MediaTek, Taiwan’s largest IC designer, grew 90 percent year-on-year to US$3.85 billion,
EXPANSION DRIVE: To expedite manufacturing of advanced chips, the chipmaker would transform domestic research centers into initial production facilities, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled the layout of its new fab in Arizona and reiterated its determination to ramp up advanced 5-nanometer chip production in 2024. The company said that construction of Fab 21, in which it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion, has begun on a 445 hectare plot in Phoenix. “As we expect demand for 5-nanometer [chips] will be strong and sustainable in the long term, we have made the Arizona fab, Fab 21, one of the 5-nanometer manufacturing sites,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told the company’s annual technology symposium. The chipmaker has shipped
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is to purchase 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), the Hsinchu-based firm said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The procurement agreement also includes a subsequent purchase of up to 5 million more doses, Medigen said. The company did not disclose further details, citing terms agreed with the CDC. The delivery of the drug, pending approval, would have a positive effect on the firm’s finances and operations, it said. Medigen, which is running a phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine with 3,752 participants, told the Taipei Times earlier this
The Bureau of Energy (BOE) has agreed to allow Yunneng Wind Power Co (允能風力發電), the project developer of a 640 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Yunlin County, to adjust its shareholding structure as the company faces financial difficulties. Yunneng is 48 percent owned by German wind farm developer Wpd AG, 27 percent owned by a consortium led by Japan’s Sojitz Corp and 25 percent owned by Thailand’s Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd. Wpd plans to sell a 23 percent stake in Yunneng to French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, hoping that capital from the new shareholder would help maintain the