Conferences, exhibitions face worse 2021 than 2020

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Taiwan’s conference and exhibition industry will be hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic this year than it was last year, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) chairman James Huang (黃志芳) told an online news conference yesterday.

“Last year many shows were impacted because international attendees could not make it to Taiwan, but this year, with a COVID-19 level 3 alert, we will have to cancel shows and expositions altogether, leading to an even more serious loss of revenue,” Huang said.

TAITRA generally holds about 40 exhibitions a year to promote international trade. Many of last year’s shows were “online to offline” events, where a smaller physical conference was paired with a virtual exhibition for people who could not travel to Taiwan.

People throng at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Hall 1 during a Lunar New Year exhibition, which ran from Jan. 15 to 18. Photo provided by Taipei World Trade Center

Hopefully the local COVID-19 situation can be brought under control in time for the 2035 e-Mobility Taiwan show to take place on Oct. 20 at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, Huang said.

“If we can get the virus under control before August, then there’s still a chance we can hold the e-Mobility Taiwan show live, so we are still planning for that best-chance scenario,” he said.

Ninety percent of TAITRA’s staff are working from home amid the nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, he said.

“Working from home is the trend of the future and TAITRA is adapting,” he said. “Taiwan needs to learn from the experience of Europe and America, and figure out how to get more work done from home.”

Through technology such as teleconferencing, working from home will become “the new normal” he said.