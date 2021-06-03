World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Inflation hits eight-year high

Inflation last month rose to its highest since 2012 as the South Korean economy’s rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic gathered pace. Inflation from a year earlier reached 2.6 percent from April’s 2.3 percent, government data showed yesterday, matching the median estimate from economists. The figures were buoyed by comparison with last year’s price drop at the onset of the pandemic. Compared with the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent.

AUSTRALIA

Economy hits pre-virus level

The economy has rebounded to pre-COVID-19-pandemic levels after growing a faster-than-expected 1.8 percent in the first quarter of this year as pandemic restrictions were eased. The Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday reported that the consumer-led recovery was due to a surge in domestic spending and investment. The mining-heavy economy was also boosted by strong iron ore prices. The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday left historically low interest rates on hold and indicated this would continue until 2024.

RUSSIA

Digital currencies touted

Digital currencies would be the future of financial systems in Russia, central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told reporters yesterday. “I think it’s the future for our financial system because it correlates with this development of digital economy,” she said. She also weighed in on US sanctions, which she described as a “persistent risk” for Russia. “De-dollarization” is part of a broad policy to manage foreign currency risks, Nabiullina said.

EQUITIES

Musk tweet spurs rally

Samsung Publishing Co, a shareholder in the producer of the Baby Shark viral YouTube song, rallied after Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter about the pop jingle. Shares in the Seoul-based company, which owns the second-largest stake in the song’s producer, SmartStudy Co, climbed as much as 10 percent to their highest level since May 7. Musk yesterday wrote during Asian trading hours that “Baby Shark crushes all! More views than humans,” attaching a video clip of the song.

GERMANY

Former banker jailed

A former top executive of private bank M.M. Warburg & Co was sentenced on Tuesday to five-and-a-half years in prison for tax evasion, the first jail time handed down over the huge “cum-ex” tax fraud scandal. Christian S., a former right-hand man of Warburg’s director, was found guilty of five counts of “aggravated tax fraud,” the court in Bonn told reporters. The court ruled that the banker from 2006 and 2013 covered up tax operations that he knew were illegal. Several banks suspected of being linked to the scandal have over the past few months been raided, including Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG.

ENTERTAINMENT

Media firm merger named

A new company formed by the merger of Discovery Inc and AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia division would be called Warner Bros Discovery, a name that pays homage to the founding brothers who launched the business nearly a century ago. Discovery chief executive officer David Zaslav, who is to lead the new company, made the announcement in Burbank, California, on Tuesday. The deal, disclosed last month, is expected to close next year. The firm also released a logo showing the name in gold surrounded by clouds.