SOUTH KOREA
Inflation hits eight-year high
Inflation last month rose to its highest since 2012 as the South Korean economy’s rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic gathered pace. Inflation from a year earlier reached 2.6 percent from April’s 2.3 percent, government data showed yesterday, matching the median estimate from economists. The figures were buoyed by comparison with last year’s price drop at the onset of the pandemic. Compared with the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent.
AUSTRALIA
Economy hits pre-virus level
The economy has rebounded to pre-COVID-19-pandemic levels after growing a faster-than-expected 1.8 percent in the first quarter of this year as pandemic restrictions were eased. The Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday reported that the consumer-led recovery was due to a surge in domestic spending and investment. The mining-heavy economy was also boosted by strong iron ore prices. The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday left historically low interest rates on hold and indicated this would continue until 2024.
RUSSIA
Digital currencies touted
Digital currencies would be the future of financial systems in Russia, central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told reporters yesterday. “I think it’s the future for our financial system because it correlates with this development of digital economy,” she said. She also weighed in on US sanctions, which she described as a “persistent risk” for Russia. “De-dollarization” is part of a broad policy to manage foreign currency risks, Nabiullina said.
EQUITIES
Musk tweet spurs rally
Samsung Publishing Co, a shareholder in the producer of the Baby Shark viral YouTube song, rallied after Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter about the pop jingle. Shares in the Seoul-based company, which owns the second-largest stake in the song’s producer, SmartStudy Co, climbed as much as 10 percent to their highest level since May 7. Musk yesterday wrote during Asian trading hours that “Baby Shark crushes all! More views than humans,” attaching a video clip of the song.
GERMANY
Former banker jailed
A former top executive of private bank M.M. Warburg & Co was sentenced on Tuesday to five-and-a-half years in prison for tax evasion, the first jail time handed down over the huge “cum-ex” tax fraud scandal. Christian S., a former right-hand man of Warburg’s director, was found guilty of five counts of “aggravated tax fraud,” the court in Bonn told reporters. The court ruled that the banker from 2006 and 2013 covered up tax operations that he knew were illegal. Several banks suspected of being linked to the scandal have over the past few months been raided, including Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG.
ENTERTAINMENT
Media firm merger named
A new company formed by the merger of Discovery Inc and AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia division would be called Warner Bros Discovery, a name that pays homage to the founding brothers who launched the business nearly a century ago. Discovery chief executive officer David Zaslav, who is to lead the new company, made the announcement in Burbank, California, on Tuesday. The deal, disclosed last month, is expected to close next year. The firm also released a logo showing the name in gold surrounded by clouds.
‘PANDEMIC BOOST’: An HP executive said that higher prices for memory chips and displays, and the effect on demand, are issues that are going to be around for a while Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc on Thursday reported revenue and earnings that showed consumers and companies continue to buy personal computers even as COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns ease in some parts of the world. The strong results did not help the stocks, which declined in extended trading. Round Rock, Texas-based Dell said that fiscal first-quarter sales rose 12 percent to US$24.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$23.3 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. HP reported revenue in its fiscal second quarter jumped 27 percent to US$15.9 billion, also topping estimates by US$1 billion. It also raised its annual profit target. Despite the
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) remained the world’s third-largest IC supplier in the first quarter of this year, while MediaTek Inc (聯發科) was the industry’s 10th-largest firm, moving up six spots from the previous quarter, advisory firm IC Insights said on Tuesday. Contract chipmaker TSMC posted sales of US$12.91 billion, up 25 percent from a year earlier, IC Insights said in a report. TSMC benefited from strong global demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications, and high-performance computing and Internet of Things devices, the report said. Sales at MediaTek, Taiwan’s largest IC designer, grew 90 percent year-on-year to US$3.85 billion,
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is to purchase 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), the Hsinchu-based firm said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The procurement agreement also includes a subsequent purchase of up to 5 million more doses, Medigen said. The company did not disclose further details, citing terms agreed with the CDC. The delivery of the drug, pending approval, would have a positive effect on the firm’s finances and operations, it said. Medigen, which is running a phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine with 3,752 participants, told the Taipei Times earlier this
Quarantine-free travel bubbles were earlier this year hailed as tourism’s “godsend,” but cancelations and suspensions have deflated hopes they will herald a return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic normality. Perhaps the world’s most high-profile bubble opened between Australia and New Zealand on April 19, leading to emotional scenes as families split when borders closed almost 400 days earlier were reunited. Since then, New Zealand has ordered partial shutdowns on four occasions due to virus scares in Australian states, the most serious of which forced Melbourne into a snap lockdown this week. A spike of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan last week burst its bubble with the