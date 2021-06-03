EU officials struck a deal to crack down on international companies’ efforts to dodge taxes by requiring greater disclosure, as a coordinated push by governments to take a bigger slice of corporate revenue gathers pace.
Negotiators representing the European Parliament and the governments of EU member states on Tuesday agreed to a package forcing companies with a total revenue exceeding 750 million euros (US$913 million) in each of the last two consecutive financial years to disclose data — including pretax profit or loss, and income taxes paid — from operations in each member state.
Companies would also have to report their income booked in countries singled out by the EU as tax havens.
“So much public money right now after corona is invested, so the multinationals get a lot of public money and now we get the basic information of those multinationals,” said Evelyn Regner, an EU lawmaker from Austria who is one of the parliament’s lead negotiators on the issue.
The deal still needs formal adoption before it is enacted into law. After that, member states would have 18 months to adopt it into national law.
Earlier on Tuesday, the EU launched a body to help drive policies against tax evasion and avoidance.
The so-called EU Tax Observatory would become “a hub of new ideas” that would inform the bloc’s decisionmakers by compiling data, and providing research and analysis, the European Commission said.
The moves came as members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development negotiate a global deal to overhaul tax rules and make multinationals pay more in countries where they operate.
Momentum toward such an accord has been stoked by proposals from the administration of US President Joe Biden, including a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15 percent.
“What this means is that the union is now clearly the world leader in terms of corporate transparency,” said Pedro Lourtie, representative of the Portuguese presidency of the EU.
He said that if the agreement is confirmed, citizens “will have access to tax information from the very large multinationals.”
‘PANDEMIC BOOST’: An HP executive said that higher prices for memory chips and displays, and the effect on demand, are issues that are going to be around for a while Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc on Thursday reported revenue and earnings that showed consumers and companies continue to buy personal computers even as COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns ease in some parts of the world. The strong results did not help the stocks, which declined in extended trading. Round Rock, Texas-based Dell said that fiscal first-quarter sales rose 12 percent to US$24.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$23.3 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. HP reported revenue in its fiscal second quarter jumped 27 percent to US$15.9 billion, also topping estimates by US$1 billion. It also raised its annual profit target. Despite the
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) remained the world’s third-largest IC supplier in the first quarter of this year, while MediaTek Inc (聯發科) was the industry’s 10th-largest firm, moving up six spots from the previous quarter, advisory firm IC Insights said on Tuesday. Contract chipmaker TSMC posted sales of US$12.91 billion, up 25 percent from a year earlier, IC Insights said in a report. TSMC benefited from strong global demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications, and high-performance computing and Internet of Things devices, the report said. Sales at MediaTek, Taiwan’s largest IC designer, grew 90 percent year-on-year to US$3.85 billion,
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is to purchase 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), the Hsinchu-based firm said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The procurement agreement also includes a subsequent purchase of up to 5 million more doses, Medigen said. The company did not disclose further details, citing terms agreed with the CDC. The delivery of the drug, pending approval, would have a positive effect on the firm’s finances and operations, it said. Medigen, which is running a phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine with 3,752 participants, told the Taipei Times earlier this
Quarantine-free travel bubbles were earlier this year hailed as tourism’s “godsend,” but cancelations and suspensions have deflated hopes they will herald a return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic normality. Perhaps the world’s most high-profile bubble opened between Australia and New Zealand on April 19, leading to emotional scenes as families split when borders closed almost 400 days earlier were reunited. Since then, New Zealand has ordered partial shutdowns on four occasions due to virus scares in Australian states, the most serious of which forced Melbourne into a snap lockdown this week. A spike of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan last week burst its bubble with the