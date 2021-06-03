US agency fails to protect national security: report

CHINESE MILITARY DEALS: The commerce department did not define US technologies to be subjected to export controls, as required by a law from 2018, the report said

The US Department of Commerce is failing to do its part to protect US national security and keep sensitive technology out of the hands of the Chinese military, a US congressional advisory report seen by Reuters said.

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission report, which was due to be published on Tuesday, said that the department had been slow to create a list of sensitive technology that should be scrutinized before being exported to China.

The lag in compiling the list of emerging and foundational technologies, as required by a 2018 law, might exacerbate national security risks, said the report, which is titled Unfinished Business: Export Control and Foreign Investment Reforms.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, center, looks at South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, during talks in Washington on May 21. Photo: Reuters

The department, entrusted to bolster US export control laws, “has, to date, failed to carry out its responsibilities,” the report said.

In a statement, the department declined to directly respond to the lack of a list, but noted that it had published four rules on controls on emerging technologies and that more are pending.

It also said that it had expanded the military end-user rule and added companies to its entity list, which restricts US suppliers from selling to companies like Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co (杭州海康威視數字技術).

In 2018, the US Congress tightened export policies and the process for screening foreign investment in response to efforts by Chinese entities to obtain sensitive US technology and use civilian innovation for the military.

The report questions whether a delay of more than two years in developing the list should be investigated by the department’s inspector general.

It also asks whether the authority to enforce export controls should be delegated to another agency.

Congress passed the US’ Export Control Reform Act of 2018 to make it harder to export key technologies to adversaries like China.

The law directed the department to work with other agencies to identify emerging or cutting-edge technologies, as well as so-called foundational technologies essential to making key items like semiconductors, that should be controlled.

In November 2018, the department published 45 examples of emerging technologies, including face and voice recognition, but no list was ever finalized, the report said, adding that it has yet to propose a list of foundational technologies and in August last year instead asked for input about how to define the category.

Former US undersecretary of commerce for industry and security Eric Hirschhorn said that the criticism of the agency was unfair.

“They’re already controlling emerging technologies to the extent that it can be done, which is limited by the need to be specific,” Hirschhorn said. “Foundational technologies are, by definition, widely available outside the United States, which makes controlling them difficult, if not impossible.”

However the report listed some actions taken by the department, saying that it has proposed to regulate software for gene editing, which can make it easier to develop biological weapons, but the rule has not been finalized.

It also released an interim rule on geospatial imagery involving artificial intelligence neural networks, the report said.

Advanced surveillance technology has received some attention as well, including on export controls to promote human rights, given its use in Xinjiang for the detention of minority Muslim Uighurs.

However, the department still does not control newer types of advanced surveillance software, the report said.

The US-China commission was created by Congress two decades ago to report on national security implications of trade with China.

It is chaired by Carolyn Bartholomew, who was appointed by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.