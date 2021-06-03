Property sales climb 9.9 percent from last month

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Housing transactions last month climbed 9.9 percent from April and 43.8 percent from a year earlier to 24,754 units in the nation’s six special municipalities, government data showed on Tuesday.

Kaohsiung reported the largest monthly increase of 20.7 percent to 4,490 units, followed by Tainan with 17.5 percent to 2,517 units and Taichung with 11.4 percent to 4,303 units, it showed.

Housing transactions in Taipei rose 10.6 percent to 2,999 units, while transactions in New Taipei City and Taoyuan rose 3.5 percent and 3.7 percent to 6,549 and 3,896 units respectively.

Two men work at a construction site in Taipei on March 31. Photo: CNA

“The figures show that housing transactions in April thrived because sellers started to exit the market before unfavorable property tax terms are implemented in July,” Great Home Realty Co (大家房屋) lead researcher Mandy Lang (郎美囡) said.

From July 1, the resale of houses within five years of purchase — including presale contracts and equity transfers — would be taxed 35 to 45 percent.

However, the data have not yet factored in a surge in local COVID-19 infections and a level 3 pandemic alert announced by the government last month, Lang said, adding that property transfers usually take two to four weeks to process.

Sales data for this month is likely to show a steep decline as nationwide movement restrictions would thwart transactions, said Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨), head of the research department at H&B Business Group (住商不動產).

Most buildings do not allow visits by brokers and prospective buyers due to infection risk, she said.

Housing deals at H&B outlets slumped 23.4 percent nationwide last month, with the decline exceeding 30 percent in Taipei and New Taipei City, the epicenter of domestic infections, Hsu said.

Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) said that housing transactions at its outlets across the nation tumbled 26 percent last month, with the steepest declines registered in Taipei and New Taipei City.

Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋) research manager Tseng Ching-der (曾進德) expressed concern about the market, saying: “The June data will show that the market contracted, and it will likely not recover until the outbreak is under control.”