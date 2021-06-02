ITALY
Vodafone to use Huawei
Vodafone PLC’s Italian unit has secured conditional approval from Rome to use equipment made by China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為) in its 5G radio access network, two sources close to the matter said. The government of national unity led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi authorized the deal between Vodafone and Huawei on May 20, one of the two sources said. As in similar deals, the government imposed a set of prescriptions including restrictions on remote intervention by Huawei to fix technical glitches and an extremely high security threshold, the source added.
SOUTH KOREA
Exports jump 45.6 percent
Exports last month surged the most since 1988, increasing 45.6 percent from a plunge last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said yesterday, compared with economists’ forecasts for a 48.9 percent increase. Overall exports to the US rose 62.8 percent, while exports to China rose 22.7 percent, those to Japan increased 32.1 percent and those to the EU rose 62.8 percent. Total automobile shipments jumped 93.7 percent from a year earlier, while exports of oil products rose 164.1 percent and semiconductor shipments increased 24.5 percent. In terms of actual values, exports slowed to US$50.7 billion from US$51.2 billion in April. The ministry said that last month had three fewer working days than April.
SWITZERLAND
Economy contracts slightly
The economy shrank at the start of the year as COVID-19 restrictions, such as shop closures, hampered activity. GDP contracted 0.5 percent in the first quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had forecast a reading of minus-0.4 percent. Growth in the final quarter of last year was revised down to 0.1 percent, showing that the nation only narrowly missed a double-dip recession. Last month, Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan said in an interview that he was cautiously optimistic about the economic outlook.
FOOD MAKERS
Kraft Heinz to redo UK site
Kraft Heinz Co plans to invest ￡140 million (US$198.5 million) to upgrade its Kitt Green food plant in the northwest of England, potentially creating as many as 50 full-time jobs. The investment would be the company’s largest in more than two decades in an existing manufacturing facility outside the US, it said yesterday. The proposed outlay is still subject to final company approvals later this year. “The Kitt Green plan is a strong vote of confidence in post-Brexit Britain, aligning with the UK government’s leveling up agenda,” Kraft Heinz said.
FOOD MAKERS
Nestle sets healthy goal
Nestle SA on Monday said that it was developing a new nutrition strategy after the Financial Times reported on an internal document showing that most of its food and drinks were unhealthy. An internal presentation circulated among top executives earlier this year had revealed that more than 60 percent of Nestle’s mainstream food and drinks portfolio did not meet “recognized definition of health,” the business daily reported. The presentation revealed that only 37 percent of Nestle’s food and beverages by revenue (not including products such as pet food, baby food and specialized medical nutrition) achieved a rating of more than 3.5 under Australia’s five-star health rating system.
