EU countries could launch the bloc’s COVID-19 recovery plan this month, after all 27 members approve the scheme, the European Council announced on Monday.
“The European Union is now able to obtain the necessary funding for the European social and economic recovery,” said Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who chairs the council.
The European Commission is to go to the capital markets and borrow the money to finance the plan in the name of the EU members.
The EU’s landmark 750 billion euro (US$917 billion) recovery plan, known as Next Generation EU, was drawn up in July last year.
However, it needed the green light from all 27 member states before the commission could borrow in the name of the bloc.
The landmark fund for the first time creates a pool of common debt — shared between EU members, to lower borrowing costs for weaker members — a move that was long opposed by “frugal” northern states.
“The governments and national parliaments of the EU 27 have shown a strong sense of solidarity and responsibility,” Costa said.
“We cannot afford to waste more time,” he added. “We must ensure the swift approval of the first recovery and resilience plans by the end of June.”
French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune told Les Echos newspaper that the EU would start approaching major international and European banks from yesterday.
The parliaments of Austria and Poland were the last to approve the common debt mechanism on Thursday last week.
Spain and Italy, hit hard by COVID-19, would be the main beneficiaries of the fund, each receiving nearly 70 billion euros.
The money is due to go toward major infrastructure work and environmental projects, such as developing the network of recharging stations for electric vehicles.
Money has also been set aside to improve high-speed telecommunications and data storage facilities.
