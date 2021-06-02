Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at a record pace last month, according to a survey yesterday, which suggested that growth would have been even faster without supply bottlenecks that have led to an unprecedented rise in input costs.
The bloc’s economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, with governments forcing much of the region’s dominant service industry to close, but factories largely remained open and virus restrictions in various countries have gradually been eased.
IHS Markit’s final manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 63.1 from April’s 62.9, above an initial 62.8 “flash” estimate and the highest reading since the survey began in June 1997.
An index measuring output, which is seen as a good guide to economic health, eased from April’s 63.2 to 62.2. Anything above 50 indicates growth.
“Surging output growth adds to signs that the economy is rebounding strongly in the second quarter,” IHS Markit chief business economist Chris Williamson said. “However, May also saw record supply delays, which are constraining output growth and leaving firms unable to meet demand to a degree not previously witnessed by the survey.”
Disruptions caused by the global pandemic are still having a huge impact on supply chains, making it a sellers’ market for the raw materials that factories need.
The input prices index soared to 87.1 from April’s 82.2, easily the highest reading on record, and while factories passed on those costs at the fastest pace in the survey’s history, some of the burden was absorbed by manufacturers.
Still, inflationary pressures might be welcomed by policymakers at the European Central Bank, who have not managed to get inflation anywhere near their goal, despite years of ultra-loose monetary policy.
The eurozone was expected to emerge from a double-dip recession this quarter, a Reuters poll found, but a projected rise in price pressures this year was not expected to be sustainable, with inflation forecast to ease substantially.
“We expect price pressures to moderate as the disruptive effects of the pandemic ease further in coming months and global supply chains improve,” Williamson said.
‘PANDEMIC BOOST’: An HP executive said that higher prices for memory chips and displays, and the effect on demand, are issues that are going to be around for a while Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc on Thursday reported revenue and earnings that showed consumers and companies continue to buy personal computers even as COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns ease in some parts of the world. The strong results did not help the stocks, which declined in extended trading. Round Rock, Texas-based Dell said that fiscal first-quarter sales rose 12 percent to US$24.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$23.3 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. HP reported revenue in its fiscal second quarter jumped 27 percent to US$15.9 billion, also topping estimates by US$1 billion. It also raised its annual profit target. Despite the
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) remained the world’s third-largest IC supplier in the first quarter of this year, while MediaTek Inc (聯發科) was the industry’s 10th-largest firm, moving up six spots from the previous quarter, advisory firm IC Insights said on Tuesday. Contract chipmaker TSMC posted sales of US$12.91 billion, up 25 percent from a year earlier, IC Insights said in a report. TSMC benefited from strong global demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications, and high-performance computing and Internet of Things devices, the report said. Sales at MediaTek, Taiwan’s largest IC designer, grew 90 percent year-on-year to US$3.85 billion,
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is to purchase 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), the Hsinchu-based firm said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The procurement agreement also includes a subsequent purchase of up to 5 million more doses, Medigen said. The company did not disclose further details, citing terms agreed with the CDC. The delivery of the drug, pending approval, would have a positive effect on the firm’s finances and operations, it said. Medigen, which is running a phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine with 3,752 participants, told the Taipei Times earlier this
Quarantine-free travel bubbles were earlier this year hailed as tourism’s “godsend,” but cancelations and suspensions have deflated hopes they will herald a return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic normality. Perhaps the world’s most high-profile bubble opened between Australia and New Zealand on April 19, leading to emotional scenes as families split when borders closed almost 400 days earlier were reunited. Since then, New Zealand has ordered partial shutdowns on four occasions due to virus scares in Australian states, the most serious of which forced Melbourne into a snap lockdown this week. A spike of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan last week burst its bubble with the