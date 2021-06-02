Asia’s manufacturers sustain expansion

SUPPLY SQUEEZE: Analysts said a spike in COVID-19 infections in some countries could disrupt supply chains, posing a headache for factories and delaying recovery

Reuters, TOKYO





Asia’s factory activity continued to expand last month thanks to an ongoing recovery in global demand, surveys showed yesterday, although rising raw material costs and supply chain constraints clouded the outlook.

A spike in COVID-19 infections in some countries could disrupt supply chains, posing a headache for manufacturers and weighing on Asia’s export-driven recovery, analysts said.

Japan and South Korea saw expansions in factory activity moderate last month, their purchasing managers’ indices (PMIs) showed yesterday, underscoring the fragile nature of their recoveries.

A worker checks copper wires at the Truong Phu cable factory near Hanoi, Vietnam, on Aug. 11, 2017. Photo: Reuters

Japan’s au Jibun Bank PMI dropped to a seasonally adjusted 53.0 from 53.6 in April, but was higher than its “flash” reading of 52.5.

A global chip shortage and supply chain disruptions have hit vehicle production, causing Japan’s output growth to miss expectations in April.

South Korea’s PMI stood at 53.7, slowing from April, but extending growth into an eighth straight month, although the pace of input price increases hit a 13-year high, the index showed.

The recovery in Asia’s fourth-largest economy remains robust, with South Korean exports logging their sharpest expansion in 32 years last month, fueled by stronger consumer demand globally as many economies start to reopen.

Last month, China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace so far this year thanks to solid demand at home and overseas, although sharp rises in input prices and strains in supply chains crimped some firms’ production, a survey showed yesterday.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI, which focuses on smaller firms, rose to 52.0 last month, the highest since December last year and inching up from April’s 51.9.

The survey followed China’s official PMI on Monday, which showed that factory activity in the world’s second-largest economy slowed slightly last month on surging raw material costs.

The effects of surging COVID-19 infections on manufacturing were most prominent in India, where factory activity growth hit its lowest in 10 months, the PMI for the country showed.

Factories in Taiwan and Vietnam were so far holding up, despite rising infections. Taiwan’s PMI stood at 62.0 last month, slowing from April, but remaining well above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.

Vietnam’s PMI also stayed above 50 at 53.1, although slowing from 54.7 in April.

“A spread of new variants is already having a negative impact on supply chains. If this situation persists, it will hit Asian manufacturers that had been scrambling to diversify supply chains out of China,” Dai-ichi Life Research Institute chief economist Toru Nishihama said.

“Asia’s recovery has been driven more by external than domestic demand. If companies have trouble exporting enough goods, which bodes ill for the region’s economies,” he said.