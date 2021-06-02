The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) last month lost momentum, while the non-manufacturing index tumbled into the contraction zone as the service sector was hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions that kept people at home, the Chunghua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) said yesterday.
The index fell 2.7 points to 66, comfortably above the expansion mark, as all sectors reported improved business activity, although at a slower pace, the Taipei-based institute said.
“The virus outbreak at home had little impact on manufacturing activity, but deepened concern over component crunches, supply chain delays, and electricity and water shortages,” CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) said.
Photo: Lin Jin-hua, Taipei Times
Selling prices rose, while disruption in the shipping sector showed no signs of easing, Chang said.
The fluid situation has prompted clients to adjust their inventories to lower correction risks, he said, adding that smartphone brands put a temporary halt on stocking new semi-finished products and electronic components, except for major chips.
Index values higher than 50 indicate an expansion, while scores lower than 50 suggest a decline.
The subindex on new business orders fell 3.9 points to 67.7, while output declined 5.1 points to 65.8, the survey found.
The headcount subindex fell 4.2 points to 59.6, while delivery time held steady at 74.8, meaning that container shortages and shipping delays remained a serious issue, the institute said.
Raw material prices gained a fractional 0.3 point to 90.4, reflecting continued sharp price hikes for steel products and other raw materials.
Shortages of materials and components were worse last month than in April, especially for chips and electronics used in laptops and vehicles, Chang said.
The survey, conducted after a level 3 COVID-19 disease prevention alert was issued, found that firms were less upbeat about their business prospects, with the reading on the six-month outlook plunging 12 points to 67, from 79 in April.
The non-manufacturing sectors fared much worse, with the index falling 10.9 points to 49.2, compared with 60.1 in April, ending 11 consecutive months of expansion, the survey showed.
Due to their heavy dependence on domestic demand, service businesses experienced a sudden freeze in activity as the government restricted movement and people stayed at home, Chang said.
Restaurants, hotels, retailers, travel companies and entertainment facilities bore the brunt, as they did last year, he said.
Chang added that service businesses have expressed concern over potential bankruptcies if the outbreak persists, which caused the six-month business outlook to take a nosedive of 30.1 points as it fell from a historical peak of 67.8 in April to 37.7.
