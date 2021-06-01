A team of French investigators yesterday began questioning fugitive former auto magnate Carlos Ghosn in Beirut over suspicions of financial misconduct, Lebanese judicial officials said.
The questioning at the Palace of Justice in Beirut was attended by members of the Lebanese judiciary, the officials said, adding that seven French judges, most of them investigative magistrates and a prosecutor, were taking part in the questioning, which was attended by Lebanese prosecutor Imad Qabalan.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Photo: Reuters
Ghosn’s Lebanese and French lawyers said in a statement earlier yesterday that their client would be questioned by “French investigating judges, in the context of legal proceedings organized by the Lebanese judicial authorities.”
The statement added that the “hearing is a voluntary step taken” by Ghosn.
During the questioning, which is expected to last several days, Ghosn would be assisted by one Lebanese and two French lawyers.
Ghosn has not so far been charged with anything in France, but could be, given preliminary charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, misuse of company assets or aggravated breach of trust.
Lavish parties in Versailles, questionable payments to an Omani car dealer, suspected tax evasion — these are the subjects of multiple investigations in France involving Ghosn’s actions as the head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi car alliance. They were opened amid new scrutiny of Ghosn after his 2018 arrest in Japan.
Ghosn said in an interview last week that he is campaigning to clear his name, and hopes the visit by French investigators to Lebanon would be his first real opportunity to defend himself since the arrest that transformed him from a visionary to a prisoner overnight.
Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on accusations of financial misconduct and fled to Lebanon a year later. He faces multiple legal challenges in France after the Japanese accusations triggered scrutiny of his activities there.
Meanwhile, several associates are in jail or on trial in Japan and Turkey, in cases related to his financial activities or escape.
Ghosn, who fled Japan to Lebanon early last year, said that he has done nothing wrong and hopes their investigations are eventually dropped.
It is an unusual move for French magistrates to question a suspect abroad. Ghosn, who was given sanctuary by Lebanese authorities, grew up in Lebanon and has Lebanese citizenship. Lebanon would not extradite him.
‘PANDEMIC BOOST’: An HP executive said that higher prices for memory chips and displays, and the effect on demand, are issues that are going to be around for a while Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc on Thursday reported revenue and earnings that showed consumers and companies continue to buy personal computers even as COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns ease in some parts of the world. The strong results did not help the stocks, which declined in extended trading. Round Rock, Texas-based Dell said that fiscal first-quarter sales rose 12 percent to US$24.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$23.3 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. HP reported revenue in its fiscal second quarter jumped 27 percent to US$15.9 billion, also topping estimates by US$1 billion. It also raised its annual profit target. Despite the
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is to purchase 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), the Hsinchu-based firm said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The procurement agreement also includes a subsequent purchase of up to 5 million more doses, Medigen said. The company did not disclose further details, citing terms agreed with the CDC. The delivery of the drug, pending approval, would have a positive effect on the firm’s finances and operations, it said. Medigen, which is running a phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine with 3,752 participants, told the Taipei Times earlier this
Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) yesterday said that it would launch a long-awaited new operating system for smartphones next week, part of an all-out push into the software industry aimed at overcoming US sanctions and taking on Google’s Android. Huawei tipped the launch of its HarmonyOS platform, set for Wednesday next week, in a short teaser on social media, just as an internal memo came to light in which company founder and chief executive officer Ren Zhengfei (任正非) outlined plans to go big in software. The 76-year-old assured staff that “in the software domain, the US will have very little
Quarantine-free travel bubbles were earlier this year hailed as tourism’s “godsend,” but cancelations and suspensions have deflated hopes they will herald a return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic normality. Perhaps the world’s most high-profile bubble opened between Australia and New Zealand on April 19, leading to emotional scenes as families split when borders closed almost 400 days earlier were reunited. Since then, New Zealand has ordered partial shutdowns on four occasions due to virus scares in Australian states, the most serious of which forced Melbourne into a snap lockdown this week. A spike of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan last week burst its bubble with the