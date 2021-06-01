French magistrates question fugitive ex-auto executive

AP, BEIRUT





A team of French investigators yesterday began questioning fugitive former auto magnate Carlos Ghosn in Beirut over suspicions of financial misconduct, Lebanese judicial officials said.

The questioning at the Palace of Justice in Beirut was attended by members of the Lebanese judiciary, the officials said, adding that seven French judges, most of them investigative magistrates and a prosecutor, were taking part in the questioning, which was attended by Lebanese prosecutor Imad Qabalan.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn talks during an interview in Beirut on Jan. 14 last year. Photo: Reuters

Ghosn’s Lebanese and French lawyers said in a statement earlier yesterday that their client would be questioned by “French investigating judges, in the context of legal proceedings organized by the Lebanese judicial authorities.”

The statement added that the “hearing is a voluntary step taken” by Ghosn.

During the questioning, which is expected to last several days, Ghosn would be assisted by one Lebanese and two French lawyers.

Ghosn has not so far been charged with anything in France, but could be, given preliminary charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, misuse of company assets or aggravated breach of trust.

Lavish parties in Versailles, questionable payments to an Omani car dealer, suspected tax evasion — these are the subjects of multiple investigations in France involving Ghosn’s actions as the head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi car alliance. They were opened amid new scrutiny of Ghosn after his 2018 arrest in Japan.

Ghosn said in an interview last week that he is campaigning to clear his name, and hopes the visit by French investigators to Lebanon would be his first real opportunity to defend himself since the arrest that transformed him from a visionary to a prisoner overnight.

Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on accusations of financial misconduct and fled to Lebanon a year later. He faces multiple legal challenges in France after the Japanese accusations triggered scrutiny of his activities there.

Meanwhile, several associates are in jail or on trial in Japan and Turkey, in cases related to his financial activities or escape.

Ghosn, who fled Japan to Lebanon early last year, said that he has done nothing wrong and hopes their investigations are eventually dropped.

It is an unusual move for French magistrates to question a suspect abroad. Ghosn, who was given sanctuary by Lebanese authorities, grew up in Lebanon and has Lebanese citizenship. Lebanon would not extradite him.