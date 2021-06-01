China factory activity nudges down slightly

AFP, BEIJING





Factory activity in China last month nudged down slightly on slower demand and higher raw material prices, while the services industry boomed over the May 1 Workers’ Day holiday, official data showed yesterday.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of China’s manufacturing activity, was 51 — slightly down from 51.1 in April, but above the mark separating growth from contraction, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said.

There are risks ahead, analysts warned, including shortages of parts — especially semiconductors — and rising commodity prices.

A person works at a machine factory in Nantong, China, on Wednesday last week. Photo: AFP

Although factory production has been “rising steadily,” with overall activity exceeding the same periods in the past two years, demand growth has slowed, bureau senior statistician Zhao Qinghe (趙清河) said.

The new export order index fell, “reflecting the decrease in foreign orders,” he said.

There are “few signs” of easing, with freight rates still going up, Capital Economics Ltd said in a recent note.

Meanwhile, the purchasing prices of major raw materials remain high, the bureau said.

On top of that, a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections in Asian countries and the resurgence in China’s Guangdong Province would also “hurt some small exporters in the region,” Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd senior China economist Betty Wang (王蕊) said.

The province in southern China yesterday reported 20 new local virus cases, most of them in the provincial capital of the manufacturing hub.

There is also a need to monitor the currency situation, Wang said.

Last week, the yuan hit a three-year high against the US dollar.

ING Bank NV chief economist for Greater China Iris Pang (彭藹嬈) said the risks include chip shortages.

China’s nonmanufacturing PMI last month rose to 55.2, with a Workers’ Day holiday consumer boom supported by long-distance domestic travel and accommodation.

“The consumer market is showing a positive recovery momentum,” Zhao said, adding that construction activity — another key factor — also rose.

China’s economy has largely rebounded from COVID-19 lockdowns imposed last year, although the consumer recovery has been lagging behind that of industrial activity.