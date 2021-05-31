Packages stand ready for collection at a convenience store in Taipei yesterday as people increasingly opt for online purchases to prevent infection with COVID-19.
Photo: CNA
‘PANDEMIC BOOST’: An HP executive said that higher prices for memory chips and displays, and the effect on demand, are issues that are going to be around for a while Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc on Thursday reported revenue and earnings that showed consumers and companies continue to buy personal computers even as COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns ease in some parts of the world. The strong results did not help the stocks, which declined in extended trading. Round Rock, Texas-based Dell said that fiscal first-quarter sales rose 12 percent to US$24.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$23.3 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. HP reported revenue in its fiscal second quarter jumped 27 percent to US$15.9 billion, also topping estimates by US$1 billion. It also raised its annual profit target. Despite the
Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) yesterday said that it would launch a long-awaited new operating system for smartphones next week, part of an all-out push into the software industry aimed at overcoming US sanctions and taking on Google’s Android. Huawei tipped the launch of its HarmonyOS platform, set for Wednesday next week, in a short teaser on social media, just as an internal memo came to light in which company founder and chief executive officer Ren Zhengfei (任正非) outlined plans to go big in software. The 76-year-old assured staff that “in the software domain, the US will have very little
Quarantine-free travel bubbles were earlier this year hailed as tourism’s “godsend,” but cancelations and suspensions have deflated hopes they will herald a return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic normality. Perhaps the world’s most high-profile bubble opened between Australia and New Zealand on April 19, leading to emotional scenes as families split when borders closed almost 400 days earlier were reunited. Since then, New Zealand has ordered partial shutdowns on four occasions due to virus scares in Australian states, the most serious of which forced Melbourne into a snap lockdown this week. A spike of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan last week burst its bubble with the
‘NO CERTAINTY’: Foxconn might be able to help the Malaysian company with its chipmaker, which Young Liu said was still of interest to the Taiwanese company Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) is in talks to buy a stake in Malaysian technology firm Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) after losing to it in bidding for a semiconductor company, people familiar with the matter said. The main assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones could take a minority stake in DNeX and help to expand the business of its chipmaker, SilTerra Malaysia Sdn, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. DNeX in February landed the winning offer in the sale of SilTerra, outbidding Foxconn. Talks are ongoing and could fall apart, and there is no certainty that