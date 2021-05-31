Foxconn eyes a stake in DNeX

‘NO CERTAINTY’: Foxconn might be able to help the Malaysian company with its chipmaker, which Young Liu said was still of interest to the Taiwanese company Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) is in talks to buy a stake in Malaysian technology firm Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) after losing to it in bidding for a semiconductor company, people familiar with the matter said. The main assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones could take a minority stake in DNeX and help to expand the business of its chipmaker, SilTerra Malaysia Sdn, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. DNeX in February landed the winning offer in the sale of SilTerra, outbidding Foxconn. Talks are ongoing and could fall apart, and there is no certainty that