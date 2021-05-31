Gasoline prices rise NT$0.2 per liter

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.2 per liter this week after prices rose NT$0.1 per liter last week.

Diesel prices would increase by NT$0.3 per liter this week after prices were kept unchanged last week, the two companies said.

Global crude oil prices last week rose amid reports that Iran is unlikely to raise its crude oil production, and reports on lower commercial crude oil and gasoline inventories in the US, CPC said in a statement.

The global oil market was also affected by uncertainly over a nuclear agreement between Western nations and Iran, the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in most of Europe and the US, and the upcoming high season for crude oil demand, Formosa said in a statement.

Gasoline prices at CPC stations would rise to NT$27.0, NT$28.5 and NT$30.5 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would increase to NT$24.2 per liter, the state-run refiner said.

Privately owned Formosa said that prices at its stations would rise to NT$27.0, NT$28.6 and NT$30.5 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would rise to NT$24.0 per liter.