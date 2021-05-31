Virus curbs to affect retailers: MOEA

PLUNGING DEMAND: Export-oriented manufacturers would be less affected by the domestic COVID-19 situation as long as production proceeds as usual, the ministry said

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





A surge in domestic COVID-19 cases and the extension of a level 3 pandemic alert until June 14 could significantly harm consumption and negatively affect sectors reliant on domestic demand, such as retailers, food and beverage businesses, and some manufacturers with greater exposure to local markets, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a report on Friday.

“As the domestic COVID-19 situation intensified in the middle of this month, related control measures have become stricter and consumers are less willing to go out for consumption and dining, while some stores have shortened business hours or suspended operations voluntarily, which might seriously affect the revenue performance of the retail, and food and beverage sectors,” the ministry said.

A survey by the ministry found that companies in the retail, and food and beverage sectors were pessimistic about business performance this month compared with last month.

A street cleaner walks past an empty shop in Taipei’s Ximending area yesterday. Photo: CNA

However, the retailers foresaw downside risks increasing amid the escalating COVID-19 situation, even though some e-commerce platforms and brick-and-mortar merchants benefited from panic buying of food, daily necessities and healthcare products, it said.

Due to border controls and fewer social gatherings, sales in the food and beverage sector dropped 4.2 percent year-on-year last year to NT$777.6 billion (US$28 billion), the first decline since 2002, the report said.

The decline was led by a 29.9 percent sales fall in the catering and banquet business, while sales at restaurants dropped 2.9 percent and beverage shops reported a 1.6 percent decline, it said.

However, sales in the retail sector rose to a record NT$3.86 trillion last year, up 0.2 percent from 2019, as sales increases in supermarkets, convenience stores, hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms offset declines in department stores and other retail channels, it said.

In the first four months of this year, food and beverage sales grew 13.3 percent year-on-year to NT$273 billion, the highest for the period on record, and retail sales increased 11.3 percent to NT$1.3 trillion, also a record, it said.

As for the local manufacturing sector, most companies are mainly export-oriented, with more than 50 percent of their sales sent abroad in the first quarter of this year, the ministry said.

“If production activities can proceed as usual, the damage will be relatively small,” the ministry said. “In domestic-oriented industries that focus on daily necessities, direct exports only accounted for 24.3 percent of their sales, making them vulnerable to plunging domestic demand.”

Analysts at Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said computers, electronics, optical components, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and plastic and rubber products would be least affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, as more than 70 percent of demand for their products is from overseas markets.