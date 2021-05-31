A surge in domestic COVID-19 cases and the extension of a level 3 pandemic alert until June 14 could significantly harm consumption and negatively affect sectors reliant on domestic demand, such as retailers, food and beverage businesses, and some manufacturers with greater exposure to local markets, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a report on Friday.
“As the domestic COVID-19 situation intensified in the middle of this month, related control measures have become stricter and consumers are less willing to go out for consumption and dining, while some stores have shortened business hours or suspended operations voluntarily, which might seriously affect the revenue performance of the retail, and food and beverage sectors,” the ministry said.
A survey by the ministry found that companies in the retail, and food and beverage sectors were pessimistic about business performance this month compared with last month.
Photo: CNA
However, the retailers foresaw downside risks increasing amid the escalating COVID-19 situation, even though some e-commerce platforms and brick-and-mortar merchants benefited from panic buying of food, daily necessities and healthcare products, it said.
Due to border controls and fewer social gatherings, sales in the food and beverage sector dropped 4.2 percent year-on-year last year to NT$777.6 billion (US$28 billion), the first decline since 2002, the report said.
The decline was led by a 29.9 percent sales fall in the catering and banquet business, while sales at restaurants dropped 2.9 percent and beverage shops reported a 1.6 percent decline, it said.
However, sales in the retail sector rose to a record NT$3.86 trillion last year, up 0.2 percent from 2019, as sales increases in supermarkets, convenience stores, hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms offset declines in department stores and other retail channels, it said.
In the first four months of this year, food and beverage sales grew 13.3 percent year-on-year to NT$273 billion, the highest for the period on record, and retail sales increased 11.3 percent to NT$1.3 trillion, also a record, it said.
As for the local manufacturing sector, most companies are mainly export-oriented, with more than 50 percent of their sales sent abroad in the first quarter of this year, the ministry said.
“If production activities can proceed as usual, the damage will be relatively small,” the ministry said. “In domestic-oriented industries that focus on daily necessities, direct exports only accounted for 24.3 percent of their sales, making them vulnerable to plunging domestic demand.”
Analysts at Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said computers, electronics, optical components, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and plastic and rubber products would be least affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, as more than 70 percent of demand for their products is from overseas markets.
‘PANDEMIC BOOST’: An HP executive said that higher prices for memory chips and displays, and the effect on demand, are issues that are going to be around for a while Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc on Thursday reported revenue and earnings that showed consumers and companies continue to buy personal computers even as COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns ease in some parts of the world. The strong results did not help the stocks, which declined in extended trading. Round Rock, Texas-based Dell said that fiscal first-quarter sales rose 12 percent to US$24.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$23.3 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. HP reported revenue in its fiscal second quarter jumped 27 percent to US$15.9 billion, also topping estimates by US$1 billion. It also raised its annual profit target. Despite the
Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) yesterday said that it would launch a long-awaited new operating system for smartphones next week, part of an all-out push into the software industry aimed at overcoming US sanctions and taking on Google’s Android. Huawei tipped the launch of its HarmonyOS platform, set for Wednesday next week, in a short teaser on social media, just as an internal memo came to light in which company founder and chief executive officer Ren Zhengfei (任正非) outlined plans to go big in software. The 76-year-old assured staff that “in the software domain, the US will have very little
Quarantine-free travel bubbles were earlier this year hailed as tourism’s “godsend,” but cancelations and suspensions have deflated hopes they will herald a return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic normality. Perhaps the world’s most high-profile bubble opened between Australia and New Zealand on April 19, leading to emotional scenes as families split when borders closed almost 400 days earlier were reunited. Since then, New Zealand has ordered partial shutdowns on four occasions due to virus scares in Australian states, the most serious of which forced Melbourne into a snap lockdown this week. A spike of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan last week burst its bubble with the
‘NO CERTAINTY’: Foxconn might be able to help the Malaysian company with its chipmaker, which Young Liu said was still of interest to the Taiwanese company Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) is in talks to buy a stake in Malaysian technology firm Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) after losing to it in bidding for a semiconductor company, people familiar with the matter said. The main assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones could take a minority stake in DNeX and help to expand the business of its chipmaker, SilTerra Malaysia Sdn, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. DNeX in February landed the winning offer in the sale of SilTerra, outbidding Foxconn. Talks are ongoing and could fall apart, and there is no certainty that