Asian shares rose Friday, powered by encouraging signs that the US economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is gaining momentum.
US President Joe Biden’s proposal for a US$6 trillion budget also boosted buying of shares likely to benefit from heavy government spending.
The TAIEX rose 1.62 percent to 16,870.86 points, up 3.5 percent for the week, while Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index climbed 2.1 percent and other regional benchmarks were all higher.
Shares in Chinese online retail giant JD.com Inc’s (京東) logistics arm rose 4.3 percent on their first trading day in Hong Kong after it raised HK$24 billion (US$3.1 billion) by selling a portion of the unit to outside investors.
JD Logistics Inc (捷德國際物流) is the latest technology company to list in the territory as Beijing steps up scrutiny of the industry.
Its initial public offering was the second-largest for the market this year after short video firm Kuaishou Technology (快手) raised US$5.3 billion.
Markets were lifted by mostly positive reports. The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits fell yet again to a pandemic-low of 406,000.
Although the US Department of Commerce reported that sales of durable goods fell 1.3 percent, it also released updated data showing the US economy grew at a 6.4 percent annual rate in the first quarter as growing numbers of people got vaccinated, allowing the economy to shift back toward normal activity.
The “optimism around US economic data is boosting the recovery theme and may potentially spur some catch-up growth in Asia indexes, considering that they have been lagging,” Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.
Tokyo’s TOPIX added 1.9 percent to 1,947.44 points, rising 2.2 percent for the week.
The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong rose less than 0.1 percent to 29,129.41 points, carrying its weekly gain to 2.3 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index on Friday lost 0.2 percent to 3,600.78 points, paring its weekly gain to 3.28 percent.
In Seoul, the KOSPI on Friday gained 0.7 percent to 3,188.73 points, up 1 percent weekly.
Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 on Friday added 1.2 percent to 7,179.50 points, rising 2.1 percent for the week.
India’s SENSEX on Friday added 0.6 percent 51,422.88 points, gaining 1.75 percent weekly.
The Philippine Stock Exchange Index on Friday inched up 0.14 percent to close at 6,674.51 points, surging 7.6 percent for the week.
Additional reporting by staff writer
READY: TSMC introduced a rotational work schedule when the alert level was raised, so it said operations would not be affected by one of its staff testing positive for COVID-19 Semiconductor suppliers are on alert over an escalation in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, to ensure that there is no interruption to their production, especially amid a global chip shortage. As the companies’ production is predicted to remain unscathed due to tightened disease prevention measures, several IC heavyweights still expect their second quarter sales to smash quarterly records. That is because the semiconductor sector is expected to continue benefiting from solid global demand caused by emerging technologies such as 5G applications, high-performance computing devices and gadgets, including notebook computers, tablets and Internet-related communications equipment used in the booming stay-at-home economy, analysts
‘PANDEMIC BOOST’: An HP executive said that higher prices for memory chips and displays, and the effect on demand, are issues that are going to be around for a while Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc on Thursday reported revenue and earnings that showed consumers and companies continue to buy personal computers even as COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns ease in some parts of the world. The strong results did not help the stocks, which declined in extended trading. Round Rock, Texas-based Dell said that fiscal first-quarter sales rose 12 percent to US$24.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$23.3 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. HP reported revenue in its fiscal second quarter jumped 27 percent to US$15.9 billion, also topping estimates by US$1 billion. It also raised its annual profit target. Despite the
Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) yesterday said that it would launch a long-awaited new operating system for smartphones next week, part of an all-out push into the software industry aimed at overcoming US sanctions and taking on Google’s Android. Huawei tipped the launch of its HarmonyOS platform, set for Wednesday next week, in a short teaser on social media, just as an internal memo came to light in which company founder and chief executive officer Ren Zhengfei (任正非) outlined plans to go big in software. The 76-year-old assured staff that “in the software domain, the US will have very little
‘HIGHLY UNUSUAL’: Taipower said that it generally expects a peak in July, but this month has been hotter and drier than normal, putting more strain on the grid Peak electricity consumption in Taiwan reached a record high for a second day in a row yesterday, rising to 38.40 gigawatts (GW) as a combination of high temperatures, a strong economy and people working and learning from home pushed usage past a previous high in July last year, Taiwan Power Co (台電, Taipower) said. Thursday also surpassed last year’s record, with a peak of 38.02GW, the company said. Taipower spokesman Chang Ting-shu (張廷舒) said this month’s uncharacteristically hot weather and increased electricity use due to people working and studying from home amid a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert contributed to yesterday’s record. “We