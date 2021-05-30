Asian shares mostly rise on positive US jobs data

AP, BANGKOK





Asian shares rose Friday, powered by encouraging signs that the US economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is gaining momentum.

US President Joe Biden’s proposal for a US$6 trillion budget also boosted buying of shares likely to benefit from heavy government spending.

The TAIEX rose 1.62 percent to 16,870.86 points, up 3.5 percent for the week, while Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index climbed 2.1 percent and other regional benchmarks were all higher.

Shares in Chinese online retail giant JD.com Inc’s (京東) logistics arm rose 4.3 percent on their first trading day in Hong Kong after it raised HK$24 billion (US$3.1 billion) by selling a portion of the unit to outside investors.

JD Logistics Inc (捷德國際物流) is the latest technology company to list in the territory as Beijing steps up scrutiny of the industry.

Its initial public offering was the second-largest for the market this year after short video firm Kuaishou Technology (快手) raised US$5.3 billion.

Markets were lifted by mostly positive reports. The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits fell yet again to a pandemic-low of 406,000.

Although the US Department of Commerce reported that sales of durable goods fell 1.3 percent, it also released updated data showing the US economy grew at a 6.4 percent annual rate in the first quarter as growing numbers of people got vaccinated, allowing the economy to shift back toward normal activity.

The “optimism around US economic data is boosting the recovery theme and may potentially spur some catch-up growth in Asia indexes, considering that they have been lagging,” Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

Tokyo’s TOPIX added 1.9 percent to 1,947.44 points, rising 2.2 percent for the week.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong rose less than 0.1 percent to 29,129.41 points, carrying its weekly gain to 2.3 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index on Friday lost 0.2 percent to 3,600.78 points, paring its weekly gain to 3.28 percent.

In Seoul, the KOSPI on Friday gained 0.7 percent to 3,188.73 points, up 1 percent weekly.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 on Friday added 1.2 percent to 7,179.50 points, rising 2.1 percent for the week.

India’s SENSEX on Friday added 0.6 percent 51,422.88 points, gaining 1.75 percent weekly.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index on Friday inched up 0.14 percent to close at 6,674.51 points, surging 7.6 percent for the week.

Additional reporting by staff writer