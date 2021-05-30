Oil posts best week since last month on eve of US summer travel season

Bloomberg





Oil posted its biggest weekly gain since the middle of last month ahead of the US Memorial Day weekend that starts the country’s summer driving season.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 4.3 percent this week.

A spate of positive US economic data this week continued to highlight the recovery taking shape in the world’s largest oil-consuming country, while Americans are expected to unleash demand built up during the COVID-19 pandemic from this weekend onward.

With more drivers taking to the road and with some of the lowest gasoline stockpiles in almost 30 years, some see the US facing a supply squeeze on par with those seen when a hurricane knocks out oil refineries in Texas and Louisiana.

WTI for July delivery on Friday fell 0.8 percent to US$66.32 a barrel, up 4.3 percent weekly.

Brent crude for July delivery on Friday rose 0.24 percent to US$68.72 a barrel, up 3.6 percent for the week.

“The demand outlook appears very robust, especially in the US, and it’s really improving in Europe as well,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Edward Moya said. “There’s optimism that the advanced economies are going to have COVID in the rearview mirror by the end of the summer.”

Still, futures declined on Friday, snapping a five-day winning streak, as prices have remained stuck in a US$10 range since March.

Supply concerns remain over international talks to revive the Iran nuclear accord, which could pave the way for more oil flowing from the country.

At the same time, OPEC and its allies meet next week, with delegates saying the alliance looks set to rubber-stamp oil-output increases.

“The most immediate risk to the upside would be an agreement at the nuclear talks between world powers and Iran in Vienna,” Mizuho Securities Co head of the futures division Bob Yawger said in a note. “Nobody wants to get caught long over the weekend and see an agreement get done.”

Ministers from the OPEC+ alliance are set to meet on Tuesday to assess the global market and their production policy. All but four of 24 analysts and traders surveyed by Bloomberg predict they would ratify an 840,000-barrel-a-day increase scheduled for July, completing a three-part process to revive just more than 2 million barrels this summer.

Additional reporting by staff writer