European shares on Friday rose to a record high as UK-exposed financial stocks gained following a hawkish comment from a Bank of England official, with the prospects of increased US fiscal spending boosting market sentiment.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6 percent to a record high of 448.98 points and added about 0.8 percent this week.
The Europe-only STOXX and the European blue-chip index added about 0.4 percent each, trading just below multiyear highs.
Bank stocks rose 0.6 percent to a 15-month high, tracking a rise in eurozone bond yields.
British lenders, including HSBC Holdings PLC, led the gains after a Bank of England policymaker suggested an earlier-than-signaled hike in UK lending rates.
Gains in UK-exposed stocks supported the insurance and financial services sectors, which were the best performing sectors for the day.
Optimism over economic growth has supported European stocks this year, with several economies loosening their COVID-19 curbs against the backdrop of a steady vaccination campaign.
The reopening measures have boosted the travel and leisure stocks, which were set to outpace their regional peers this week with a 4.2 percent jump.
“Improving expectations underscore a rapid rebound in economic activity in the coming quarters as economies reopen,” TS Lombard Group Ltd analysts wrote in a note.
“Euro area has plenty of room to catch up in recouping economic losses due to the pandemic. But the hard work comes beyond the initial bounce,” they wrote.
European economic sentiment and consumer confidence data, which were due later in the day, were also expected to show an improvement this month.
German stocks added 0.4 percent, after the country planned to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccine shots from early next month.
Markets also took comfort in the prospect of more liquidity, after a report said that US President Joe Biden would seek US$6 trillion in federal spending for next year.
The mining and resources sector rose 0.4 percent, supported by a rise in copper prices on hopes of more demand.
Among individual movers, Spanish bank Sabadell SA fell more than 2 percent even after it outlined plans for more cost cuts to improve profitability.
French plane maker Airbus SA extended solid gains from Thursday, hitting a near 15-month high after it outlined plans to nearly double output.
