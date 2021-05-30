Wall Street brushes off rising inflation

STIMULUS CONCERNS: An inflationary index easily beat the Fed’s target of 2 percent, but a portfolio manager said the index could vacillate and was not so far off the mark

Reuters, NEW YORK





US stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indices clinched their first weekly gain in the past three weeks.

Consumer prices, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.7 percent last month, topping analysts’ 0.6 percent estimate and after a 0.4 percent increase in March.

The PCE is the US Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation.

In the 12 months through last month, the core PCE price index surged 3.1 percent, smashing through the Fed’s 2 percent target, as the reopening US economy unleashed pent-up demand.

Investors have been closely watching economic data and comments from Fed officials for signs of runaway inflation and the possibility that the central bank might begin to pull back on its massive stimulus measures.

“The data is going to remain volatile as well, the inflation data that we saw this morning with core PCE was a high print, but really not that far ahead of consensus,” said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Inc in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Base effects definitely play a role, distorting the takeaways from some very large year-over-year type of numbers,” he added.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday rose 64.81 points, or 0.19 percent, to 34,529.45, the S&P 500 gained 3.23 points, or 0.08 percent, at 4,204.11 and the NASDAQ Composite added 12.46 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,748.74.

For the week, the S&P rose 1.17 percent, the Dow gained 0.94 percent and the NASDAQ advanced 2.06 percent.

For the month, the S&P climbed 0.55 percent and the Dow added 1.94 percent, while the NASDAQ lost 1.53 percent.

Fed officials have in the past few days repeatedly maintained that the central bank is not ready to adjust its monetary support, although some have suggested that they are open to begin discussing scaling back its bond-buying plan.

On Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said the labor market was tighter than many realize.

Despite the data showing a rise in inflation, US Treasury yields fell and helped lift high-growth technology stocks.

Salesforce.com Inc climbed 5.43 percent after raising its full-year revenue and profit forecasts, helped by increased demand for its cloud-based software during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inflation concerns have persisted for several weeks and weighed on growth names, many of which reside in the tech-heavy NASDAQ, and the index posted its first monthly decline since October last year.

Volatility has risen even as the S&P 500 has rebounded to less than 1 percent below its May 7 record high, and the index saw its smallest monthly gain in the past four this month.

The US stock market is to be closed tomorrow for the Memorial Day holiday.

Analysts cautioned against drawing strong conclusions from Friday’s lightly traded market.

Volume on US exchanges was 10.32 billion shares, compared with the 10.52 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.

Boeing Co fell 1.47 percent after the US Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the plane maker halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners, adding fresh delays for customers following a five-month delivery suspension due to production problems.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.63-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 1.12-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 31 new 52-week highs and one new low; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 108 new highs and 23 new lows.