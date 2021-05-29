World Business Quick Take

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla loses Top Pick status

Tesla Inc’s Model 3 sedan on Thursday was stripped of its Top Pick status by Consumer Reports, which cited the temporary loss of automatic emergency braking and other safety features. The magazine said it removed the designation after Tesla ditched radar as a supplement to its camera-based sensors, a move that temporarily suspended several advanced safety systems. “If a driver thinks their vehicle has a safety feature and it doesn’t, that fundamentally changes the safety profile of the vehicle,” David Friedman, vice president of advocacy for Consumer Reports, said in a statement. The magazine said its scoring of the Model 3 dropped by three points to 75, but it was still enough to retain its “recommended” status.

Japanese sales soar

Japanese automaker sales soared last month on rising demand for vehicles in China and the US, but production slipped from pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, pointing to the emergence of a gap between supply and demand that is likely to worsen as a global shortage of automotive semiconductors drags on. Toyota Motor Corp’s global sales last month rose 103 percent to 859,448 units, a record, the company said in a statement yesterday. The world’s largest automaker cited particularly strong demand in the US and China for models such as its Rav4. Nissan Motor Co’s global sales last month rose 65 percent to 358,656 units, while Honda Motor Co’s domestic sales were up 106 percent to 47,817 units. Production numbers tell a slightly different story. Last month, Toyota made 761,459 vehicles, about double a year earlier when the pandemic was just forcing global automakers to suspend factory lines. However, compared with the same month two years ago, prior to the pandemic, production was down slightly. Nissan and Honda’s production figures last month were down 29 and 7 percent respectively compared with 2019.

Meituan sales beat tip

Meituan (美團) reported better-than-estimated sales, providing a much-needed boost to the Chinese food-delivery behemoth navigating an antitrust probe. The company made no mention of the ongoing Chinese government investigation into alleged monopolistic practices, a major uncertainty that has wiped US$130 billion off its market value since its February record high. Meituan stuck to business fundamentals in its earnings release, reporting revenue climbed to 37 billion yuan (US$5.8 billion) in the first quarter, more than doubling from the pandemic-hit year-earlier period.

JD Logistics rises on IPO

JD Logistics Inc (捷德國際物流) yesterday rose as much as 18 percent on its first day of trading after raising US$3.2 billion in Hong Kong’s second-largest initial public offering (IPO) this year. Shares of the delivery arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc (京東) climbed to as high as HK$47.75 in Hong Kong, before giving up some of the gains. The stock had been priced at HK$40.36, the lower end of its offered range, fueling concern that demand for new listings in the Asian financial center has cooled after the blockbuster coming-out party of Kuaishou Technology (快手科技) earlier this year. JD.com was little changed. The listing will allow JD Logistics to expand its network of more than 900 warehouses into less-developed regions of China.