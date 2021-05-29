AUTOMAKERS
Tesla loses Top Pick status
Tesla Inc’s Model 3 sedan on Thursday was stripped of its Top Pick status by Consumer Reports, which cited the temporary loss of automatic emergency braking and other safety features. The magazine said it removed the designation after Tesla ditched radar as a supplement to its camera-based sensors, a move that temporarily suspended several advanced safety systems. “If a driver thinks their vehicle has a safety feature and it doesn’t, that fundamentally changes the safety profile of the vehicle,” David Friedman, vice president of advocacy for Consumer Reports, said in a statement. The magazine said its scoring of the Model 3 dropped by three points to 75, but it was still enough to retain its “recommended” status.
AUTOMAKERS
Japanese sales soar
Japanese automaker sales soared last month on rising demand for vehicles in China and the US, but production slipped from pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, pointing to the emergence of a gap between supply and demand that is likely to worsen as a global shortage of automotive semiconductors drags on. Toyota Motor Corp’s global sales last month rose 103 percent to 859,448 units, a record, the company said in a statement yesterday. The world’s largest automaker cited particularly strong demand in the US and China for models such as its Rav4. Nissan Motor Co’s global sales last month rose 65 percent to 358,656 units, while Honda Motor Co’s domestic sales were up 106 percent to 47,817 units. Production numbers tell a slightly different story. Last month, Toyota made 761,459 vehicles, about double a year earlier when the pandemic was just forcing global automakers to suspend factory lines. However, compared with the same month two years ago, prior to the pandemic, production was down slightly. Nissan and Honda’s production figures last month were down 29 and 7 percent respectively compared with 2019.
DELIVERIES
Meituan sales beat tip
Meituan (美團) reported better-than-estimated sales, providing a much-needed boost to the Chinese food-delivery behemoth navigating an antitrust probe. The company made no mention of the ongoing Chinese government investigation into alleged monopolistic practices, a major uncertainty that has wiped US$130 billion off its market value since its February record high. Meituan stuck to business fundamentals in its earnings release, reporting revenue climbed to 37 billion yuan (US$5.8 billion) in the first quarter, more than doubling from the pandemic-hit year-earlier period.
DELIVERIES
JD Logistics rises on IPO
JD Logistics Inc (捷德國際物流) yesterday rose as much as 18 percent on its first day of trading after raising US$3.2 billion in Hong Kong’s second-largest initial public offering (IPO) this year. Shares of the delivery arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc (京東) climbed to as high as HK$47.75 in Hong Kong, before giving up some of the gains. The stock had been priced at HK$40.36, the lower end of its offered range, fueling concern that demand for new listings in the Asian financial center has cooled after the blockbuster coming-out party of Kuaishou Technology (快手科技) earlier this year. JD.com was little changed. The listing will allow JD Logistics to expand its network of more than 900 warehouses into less-developed regions of China.
READY: TSMC introduced a rotational work schedule when the alert level was raised, so it said operations would not be affected by one of its staff testing positive for COVID-19 Semiconductor suppliers are on alert over an escalation in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, to ensure that there is no interruption to their production, especially amid a global chip shortage. As the companies’ production is predicted to remain unscathed due to tightened disease prevention measures, several IC heavyweights still expect their second quarter sales to smash quarterly records. That is because the semiconductor sector is expected to continue benefiting from solid global demand caused by emerging technologies such as 5G applications, high-performance computing devices and gadgets, including notebook computers, tablets and Internet-related communications equipment used in the booming stay-at-home economy, analysts
The lush volcanic hills surrounding Volvic in central France have long been a source of mineral water prized worldwide, but locals and geologists warn that too much is now being pumped out, putting the entire region at risk. “We used to have water up to our knees and the stream could turn two mills,” said Pierre Grodecoeur, 69, pointing out the flow outside the house where he was born in Les Moulins Blancs. The mills are long gone, Grodecoeur said, and these days the stream bed is often dry. His village in the Auvergne region is just down the road from the hulking
Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) yesterday said that it would launch a long-awaited new operating system for smartphones next week, part of an all-out push into the software industry aimed at overcoming US sanctions and taking on Google’s Android. Huawei tipped the launch of its HarmonyOS platform, set for Wednesday next week, in a short teaser on social media, just as an internal memo came to light in which company founder and chief executive officer Ren Zhengfei (任正非) outlined plans to go big in software. The 76-year-old assured staff that “in the software domain, the US will have very little
Suppliers of automobile and truck tires from Taiwan and three other countries are facing anti-dumping tariffs after US authorities upheld a preliminary ruling accusing them of selling products at unfairly low prices in the US. The decision by the US Department of Commerce released on Monday states that anti-dumping tariffs of 14.62 to 101.84 percent would be imposed on tire makers from Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam, with Taiwan facing the highest penalties. Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co (正新橡膠) and Nankang Rubber Tire Corp (南港輪胎), the two mandatory Taiwanese respondents, face anti-dumping tariffs of 20.04 percent and 101.84 percent