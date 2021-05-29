A much-expected rebound of France’s economy failed to materialize in the first quarter as key sectors remained sluggish after more than a year of restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, official data showed yesterday.
GDP contracted by 0.1 percent in the first three months of the year, the French The National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies said, in a sharp reversal of its previous estimate of 0.4 percent growth.
French authorities began ordering business closures and travel bans in several regions in March — the tail end of the quarter — ahead of a third round of pandemic restrictions implemented last month.
France has since entered a phased reopening of the country.
The crucial construction sector, in particular, was slow to ramp up activity after a devastating year for the French economy, which declined by more than 8 percent last year.
The sector was “substantially less dynamic” than expected, the institute said.
Investment, household spending and production also did not perform as well as thought.
The French government was nevertheless quick to confirm its 5 percent GDP growth objective for the whole of this year.
“This doesn’t change our target in any way,” French Minister of Finance Bruno le Maire told reporters, calling the first quarter slowdown “an automatic revision” linked to growth last year that he said had held up better than expected.
Calling on the country to “keep cool and not be disheartened by this or that number,” Le Maire said that indicators “are all pointing upwards.”
However, early indications for France’s performance last month, published separately by the statistics institute, showed that the economy remains under pressure.
Consumer spending declined 8.3 percent last month from March, with spending on manufactured goods alone tumbling nearly 19 percent, a fall the institute blamed on “the third lockdown.”
Spending on food slipped just 0.2 percent last month.
Even as the economy remains soft, inflation has picked up, with consumer prices rising 1.4 percent year-on-year this month, an early estimate showed, after 1.2 percent last month, the institute said.
A sharp rise in the cost of energy — up 11.8 percent — was the main factor for accelerating prices, it said, with a reopening of most shops last week also playing a role, even as food prices remained sluggish.
A sharp fall in gasoline purchases amid transport restrictions was outweighed by more spending on heating during a cold snap early in the month, it said.
Global oil and gas prices are hovering around six-year highs under the twin impact of OPEC production cuts and slow production increases of non-OPEC producers, notably the US, analysts have said.
Many expect persistently high energy prices and unprecedented debt-fueled spending by many governments aimed at countering the economic effects of lockdowns to raise inflationary pressures as world growth gathers pace.
Le Maire said that he stood by his forecast that “the first quarter of 2022 will mark a return to the level of economic development that we had in 2019, before the crisis.”
