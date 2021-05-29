US advances tech bill to help it compete with China

Reuters, WASHINGTON





The US Senate on Thursday advanced a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country’s ability to compete with Chinese technology.

Senators voted 68-30 to end debate on the US$250 billion US Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 and move nearer to a final vote on the legislation.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who cowrote the legislation, said that the US spends less than 1 percent of its GDP on basic scientific research, less than half of what China does.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“We have put ourselves in a very precarious position of potentially falling behind the rest of the world in the technologies and industries that will define the next century,” Schumer said in Senate remarks urging support for the proposed legislation.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the legislation.

The exact timing of a final Senate vote was not clear, as lawmakers continued to debate next steps behind closed doors.

Once it passes the Senate, the bill must also pass the US House of Representatives to be sent to the White House for US President Joe Biden to sign into law.

The measure authorizes about US$190 billion for provisions to strengthen US technology in general, plus US$54 billion specifically to increase production of semiconductors, microchips and telecommunication equipment.

The legislation also seeks to counter Beijing’s growing global influence through diplomacy, by working with allies and increasing US involvement in international organizations.

As it considered the legislation, the Senate approved by 91-4 an amendment backed by US senators Mike Crapo and Ron Wyden to retaliate against what they consider China’s anti-competitive trade practices and bar products determined to have been produced using forced labor.