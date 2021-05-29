US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Thursday said that US President Joe Biden’s fiscal 2022 budget plan will push US debt above the size of the US economy, but will not contribute to inflationary pressures, which she views as temporary.
Yellen told a US House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee hearing that the White House and the Treasury were closely monitoring inflation, but there was still slack in the economy that can absorb increased spending.
“The recent inflation we have seen will be temporary, it’s not something that’s endemic,” Yellen said, responding to numerous questions about inflationary pressures.
Photo: Bloomberg
Supply bottlenecks and shortages of materials were helping to drive inflation data, along with a rebound from very low measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“I expect it to last several more months and to see high annual rates of inflation through the end of this year,” she said.
Biden’s fiscal 2022 budget request, which was to be unveiled yesterday, will over the next decade increase the US federal debt-to-GDP ratio above its current level of about 100 percent — a figure pushed higher by pandemic relief spending.
Yellen downplayed the significance of that increase.
The budget plan is expected to include trillions of dollars in spending on infrastructure, childcare and other public works, incorporating Biden’s previous spending and tax proposals.
The federal government’s ability to pay interest on the debt was a more important measure, Yellen said, adding that the current real-interest burden is negative because long-term Treasury yields of 1.6 percent are below an inflation rate of about 2 percent.
“We’ll have a temporary period of spending too and some of these increases, will — beyond the budget window — will result in lower deficits and more tax revenue to support those expenditures. I believe it is a fiscally responsible program,” Yellen said.
The investments would increase the economy’s supply capacity and allow faster growth in future years without inflation, she said.
Among those proposals that she forecasts will increase US revenue is an increase to the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) budget to crack down on tax evasion by wealthy individuals.
The Treasury’s budget request would include US$13.2 billion in discretionary appropriations for the IRS — an increase of about US$1.3 billion from enacted fiscal 2021 levels.
The IRS budget would include an additional US$417 million as part of a multiyear program to boost tax enforcement and revamp IRS information technology architecture as part of Biden’s proposed legislation to increase support for families.
