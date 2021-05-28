UNITED STATES
Inflation not a threat: official
The current spike in inflation is unlikely to pose a persistent threat to the economy, and prematurely heeding calls to act could derail the recovery from the COVID-19 downturn, US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles said on Wednesday. Quarles said that he is optimistic about the nation’s growth prospects and economic outlook, thanks to a stockpile of consumer savings that would boost spending. However, policymakers would “remain patient” before tapping the breaks on stimulative policies, Quarles said in a speech to the Brookings Institution.
GERMANY
Consumers optimistic: poll
German shoppers are feeling more optimistic about the economy as the country recovers from a third wave of COVID-19, a key survey showed yesterday. Pollster GfK’s forward-looking barometer rose to minus-7 points last month from minus-8.6 points a month earlier. The survey of about 2,000 respondents found that consumers were significantly more upbeat about the prospects for Europe’s top economy than last month, and their income expectations were also on the rise, GfK said.
BANKING
HSBC exits US retail
HSBC Holdings PLC exited its US domestic mass market retail banking business, agreeing to sell 90 branches, as Europe’s biggest lender looks to focus on wealthy clients and steer billions of US dollars in capital toward Asia. The London-based bank would retain a network of 20 to 25 locations that would be transformed into international wealth centers, while it closes 35 to 40 other branches, it said in a statement. The bank expects a pretax cost of US$100 million from the transactions.
AVIATION
Airbus ramping up A320
Airbus SE is preparing for a surge in production of its best-selling A320 series jets beyond pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels within two years, as a recovery in global aviation demand gains pace. The European company plans to ramp up output to a rate of 64 jets per month by the second quarter of 2023, taking that figure to 70 early in the following year and as high as 75 per month by 2025, it said in a statement yesterday.
AUTOMAKERS
Ford to invest US$30bn in EV
Ford Motor Co is once again ramping up investment in zero-emission cars and expects 40 percent of volume by 2030 to be composed of fully electric vehicles, it announced on Wednesday. The US automaker said it would increase investment in electric vehicles, components and infrastructure to more than US$30 billion by 2025, boosting the amount from the US$22 billion target set in February. The company is also investing in producing its own batteries, and recently announced a joint venture with South Korea’s SK Innovation.
TECHNOLOGY
Bezos leaving on July 5
Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos on Wednesday said that he would hand over operational control to his successor on July 5, leaving as the e-commerce giant flexes its muscles in television and cloud. Bezos is ceding his chief executive role to Andy Jassy, who heads Amazon Web Services, the lucrative cloud computing unit at the Seattle-based company. Bezos, who is to take the role of executive chair, announced his departure date at an annual shareholders’ meeting.
READY: TSMC introduced a rotational work schedule when the alert level was raised, so it said operations would not be affected by one of its staff testing positive for COVID-19 Semiconductor suppliers are on alert over an escalation in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, to ensure that there is no interruption to their production, especially amid a global chip shortage. As the companies’ production is predicted to remain unscathed due to tightened disease prevention measures, several IC heavyweights still expect their second quarter sales to smash quarterly records. That is because the semiconductor sector is expected to continue benefiting from solid global demand caused by emerging technologies such as 5G applications, high-performance computing devices and gadgets, including notebook computers, tablets and Internet-related communications equipment used in the booming stay-at-home economy, analysts
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which commands more than half of the global foundry market, yesterday said it is taking “unprecedented actions” to boost supply of microcontroller units (MCU) by 60 percent this year to mitigate a severe automotive chip crunch. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker’s remarks came after the US Department of Commerce wrapped up a second round of meetings with global semiconductor makers and buyers on Thursday in the latest efforts to solve an auto chip supply bottleneck. “To support the global automotive industry, TSMC has taken unprecedented actions, including reallocating capacity from customers from other industries that are under pressure
The lush volcanic hills surrounding Volvic in central France have long been a source of mineral water prized worldwide, but locals and geologists warn that too much is now being pumped out, putting the entire region at risk. “We used to have water up to our knees and the stream could turn two mills,” said Pierre Grodecoeur, 69, pointing out the flow outside the house where he was born in Les Moulins Blancs. The mills are long gone, Grodecoeur said, and these days the stream bed is often dry. His village in the Auvergne region is just down the road from the hulking
Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) yesterday said that it would launch a long-awaited new operating system for smartphones next week, part of an all-out push into the software industry aimed at overcoming US sanctions and taking on Google’s Android. Huawei tipped the launch of its HarmonyOS platform, set for Wednesday next week, in a short teaser on social media, just as an internal memo came to light in which company founder and chief executive officer Ren Zhengfei (任正非) outlined plans to go big in software. The 76-year-old assured staff that “in the software domain, the US will have very little