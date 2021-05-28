World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Inflation not a threat: official

The current spike in inflation is unlikely to pose a persistent threat to the economy, and prematurely heeding calls to act could derail the recovery from the COVID-19 downturn, US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles said on Wednesday. Quarles said that he is optimistic about the nation’s growth prospects and economic outlook, thanks to a stockpile of consumer savings that would boost spending. However, policymakers would “remain patient” before tapping the breaks on stimulative policies, Quarles said in a speech to the Brookings Institution.

GERMANY

Consumers optimistic: poll

German shoppers are feeling more optimistic about the economy as the country recovers from a third wave of COVID-19, a key survey showed yesterday. Pollster GfK’s forward-looking barometer rose to minus-7 points last month from minus-8.6 points a month earlier. The survey of about 2,000 respondents found that consumers were significantly more upbeat about the prospects for Europe’s top economy than last month, and their income expectations were also on the rise, GfK said.

BANKING

HSBC exits US retail

HSBC Holdings PLC exited its US domestic mass market retail banking business, agreeing to sell 90 branches, as Europe’s biggest lender looks to focus on wealthy clients and steer billions of US dollars in capital toward Asia. The London-based bank would retain a network of 20 to 25 locations that would be transformed into international wealth centers, while it closes 35 to 40 other branches, it said in a statement. The bank expects a pretax cost of US$100 million from the transactions.

AVIATION

Airbus ramping up A320

Airbus SE is preparing for a surge in production of its best-selling A320 series jets beyond pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels within two years, as a recovery in global aviation demand gains pace. The European company plans to ramp up output to a rate of 64 jets per month by the second quarter of 2023, taking that figure to 70 early in the following year and as high as 75 per month by 2025, it said in a statement yesterday.

AUTOMAKERS

Ford to invest US$30bn in EV

Ford Motor Co is once again ramping up investment in zero-emission cars and expects 40 percent of volume by 2030 to be composed of fully electric vehicles, it announced on Wednesday. The US automaker said it would increase investment in electric vehicles, components and infrastructure to more than US$30 billion by 2025, boosting the amount from the US$22 billion target set in February. The company is also investing in producing its own batteries, and recently announced a joint venture with South Korea’s SK Innovation.

TECHNOLOGY

Bezos leaving on July 5

Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos on Wednesday said that he would hand over operational control to his successor on July 5, leaving as the e-commerce giant flexes its muscles in television and cloud. Bezos is ceding his chief executive role to Andy Jassy, who heads Amazon Web Services, the lucrative cloud computing unit at the Seattle-based company. Bezos, who is to take the role of executive chair, announced his departure date at an annual shareholders’ meeting.