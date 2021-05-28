Nvidia gives robust forecast on gamer, data center demand

Bloomberg





Nvidia Corp, the largest US chipmaker by market value, has given a bullish forecast on demand for chips used in gaming PCs, data centers and cryptocurrency mining.

Revenue in the current quarter would be about US$6.3 billion, plus or minus-2 percent, the Santa Clara, California-based company said in a statement late on Wednesday. The company expects that demand and orders from gamers to continue to improve into the second half of the year.

A US$400 million chunk of second-quarter revenue would come from special chips Nvidia has created for use by cryptocurrency miners. The company is hoping the chips for cryptocurrency would stop those miners from siphoning off the supply of gaming graphics products and prevent a flood of used parts causing a glut later.

Nvidia Corp’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, is pictured on Feb. 23. Photo: Bloomberg

The cryptomining processors, or CMPs, cannot be used in computers for gaming or any other conventional graphics-related tasks, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) said in an interview.

“With CMP we learned to move faster,” he said. “The important thing is that data center is doing great and gaming is doing great.”

Nvidia is one of the pioneers of outsourcing production and has never owned factories. Like its peers and rivals, it depends on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co for manufacturing at a time when the whole industry is experiencing a spike in demand, as parts of the world economy emerge from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nvidia has said shortages have constrained its growth.

Fiscal first-quarter revenue rose 84 percent to US$5.66 billion and profit excluding certain costs was US$3.66 a share in the period, which ended on May 2, the company said.

Data center chip sales rose 79 percent to US$2.05 billion in the fiscal first quarter from a year earlier.

Revenue from gaming doubled to US$2.76 billion in the quarter, the company said.