Nvidia Corp, the largest US chipmaker by market value, has given a bullish forecast on demand for chips used in gaming PCs, data centers and cryptocurrency mining.
Revenue in the current quarter would be about US$6.3 billion, plus or minus-2 percent, the Santa Clara, California-based company said in a statement late on Wednesday. The company expects that demand and orders from gamers to continue to improve into the second half of the year.
A US$400 million chunk of second-quarter revenue would come from special chips Nvidia has created for use by cryptocurrency miners. The company is hoping the chips for cryptocurrency would stop those miners from siphoning off the supply of gaming graphics products and prevent a flood of used parts causing a glut later.
Photo: Bloomberg
The cryptomining processors, or CMPs, cannot be used in computers for gaming or any other conventional graphics-related tasks, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) said in an interview.
“With CMP we learned to move faster,” he said. “The important thing is that data center is doing great and gaming is doing great.”
Nvidia is one of the pioneers of outsourcing production and has never owned factories. Like its peers and rivals, it depends on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co for manufacturing at a time when the whole industry is experiencing a spike in demand, as parts of the world economy emerge from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nvidia has said shortages have constrained its growth.
Fiscal first-quarter revenue rose 84 percent to US$5.66 billion and profit excluding certain costs was US$3.66 a share in the period, which ended on May 2, the company said.
Data center chip sales rose 79 percent to US$2.05 billion in the fiscal first quarter from a year earlier.
Revenue from gaming doubled to US$2.76 billion in the quarter, the company said.
READY: TSMC introduced a rotational work schedule when the alert level was raised, so it said operations would not be affected by one of its staff testing positive for COVID-19 Semiconductor suppliers are on alert over an escalation in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, to ensure that there is no interruption to their production, especially amid a global chip shortage. As the companies’ production is predicted to remain unscathed due to tightened disease prevention measures, several IC heavyweights still expect their second quarter sales to smash quarterly records. That is because the semiconductor sector is expected to continue benefiting from solid global demand caused by emerging technologies such as 5G applications, high-performance computing devices and gadgets, including notebook computers, tablets and Internet-related communications equipment used in the booming stay-at-home economy, analysts
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which commands more than half of the global foundry market, yesterday said it is taking “unprecedented actions” to boost supply of microcontroller units (MCU) by 60 percent this year to mitigate a severe automotive chip crunch. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker’s remarks came after the US Department of Commerce wrapped up a second round of meetings with global semiconductor makers and buyers on Thursday in the latest efforts to solve an auto chip supply bottleneck. “To support the global automotive industry, TSMC has taken unprecedented actions, including reallocating capacity from customers from other industries that are under pressure
The lush volcanic hills surrounding Volvic in central France have long been a source of mineral water prized worldwide, but locals and geologists warn that too much is now being pumped out, putting the entire region at risk. “We used to have water up to our knees and the stream could turn two mills,” said Pierre Grodecoeur, 69, pointing out the flow outside the house where he was born in Les Moulins Blancs. The mills are long gone, Grodecoeur said, and these days the stream bed is often dry. His village in the Auvergne region is just down the road from the hulking
Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) yesterday said that it would launch a long-awaited new operating system for smartphones next week, part of an all-out push into the software industry aimed at overcoming US sanctions and taking on Google’s Android. Huawei tipped the launch of its HarmonyOS platform, set for Wednesday next week, in a short teaser on social media, just as an internal memo came to light in which company founder and chief executive officer Ren Zhengfei (任正非) outlined plans to go big in software. The 76-year-old assured staff that “in the software domain, the US will have very little