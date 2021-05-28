S Korean central bank flags ‘orderly’ exit amid recovery

Bloomberg





South Korea’s central bank is preparing for an “orderly exit” from its record-low interest rate at some point as the economy recovers and financial risks mount, Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said yesterday.

Speaking after the Bank of Korea boosted its growth outlook for this year to 4 percent and its inflation projection to 1.8 percent, Lee said that the central bank should not miss the timing on normalizing policy.

The board still unanimously agreed to hold the key rate at 0.5 percent as COVID-19 pandemic uncertainties linger, Lee said.

“We have eased our monetary policy to an unprecedented level, and it’s natural that we should adjust these measures as appropriate if the economic situation improves,” Lee said. “The problem is, while the economy is recovering, there are still underlying uncertainties, so we shouldn’t be hurting the momentum.”

Lee’s step toward signaling a withdrawal of pandemic-era stimulus aligns the bank with peers in New Zealand and Canada, also tiptoeing in the direction of exiting.

Still, bond yields erased earlier gains as Lee sought to reassure investors there would not be a premature shift in policy with COVID-19 hotspots still raging around the world and most central banks continuing to pledge growth support.

Exports and investment have led South Korea’s expansion this year, lifting confidence and prompting a flurry of outlook upgrades from analysts.

Economists might be bringing forward their expectations on the Bank of Korea’s likely tightening in light of the outlook upgrade.

In a separate release after Lee’s briefing, the bank said that growth could reach 4.8 percent under the most optimistic circumstances. In February, the bank forecast 3 percent growth and 1.3 percent inflation for this year.

The central bank raised its growth projections for next year to 3 percent, but kept its inflation outlook unchanged at 1.4 percent, which is slower than this year’s forecast.