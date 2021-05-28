Nissan planning new electric vehicle battery ‘gigafactory’ in Sunderland

POWER UP: The Japanese automaker reportedly wants millions in UK government support for a new 6GWh plant that would be run by its Chinese battery maker

The Guardian





Nissan Motor Co is understood to be asking the British government to provide tens of millions of US dollars to build a new electric vehicle (EV) battery “gigafactory” in Sunderland, England.

The Japanese automaker hopes to support the construction of a factory that could produce up to 200,000 batteries a year at Nissan’s existing Sunderland site. The facility would be run by the company’s Chinese battery maker, Envision AESC (遠景).

It is scheduled to open in 2024 and would produce 6 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery capacity a year, far more than Nissan’s existing Sunderland plant, which has a capacity of 1.9GWh. It would still be dwarfed by Tesla Inc’s 35GWh gigafactory in Nevada in the US.

Nissan had previously warned that a Brexit trade deal that involved tariffs and border checks would jeopardize the future of the Sunderland plant, which employs 6,000 people.

The details of the proposed factory were first reported on Wednesday by the Financial Times.

“Having established EV and battery production in the UK in 2013 for the Nissan Leaf, our Sunderland plant has played a pioneering role in developing the electric vehicle market,” Nissan said.

“As previously announced, we will continue to electrify our lineup as part of our global journey towards carbon neutrality. However, we have no further plans to announce at this time,” it said.

The announcement about the new factory could come before the UK-hosted COP26 climate summit later this year.

“We are dedicated to securing gigafactories and continue to work closely with investors and vehicle manufacturers to progress plans to mass produce batteries in the UK,” a spokesman for the British Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.

Nissan already makes batteries for its electric Leaf model at an Envision-run factory next door to its Sunderland production line.

Envision said in a statement it had no comments to make “at this time.”

It was suggested last week that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was exploring plans to build a gigafactory in Somerset, England, following a flying visit to the UK. However, the company has declined to comment on the speculation.

This week the UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets announced plans to add 300,000 new EV charging stations to locations in the UK, including 35 motorways, to make driving greener. The ￡300 million (US$425 million) investment would triple the current network.

The investment forms part of an estimated ￡40 billion investment plan to bolster the UK’s electric vehicle infrastructure.