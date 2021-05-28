COVID-19: Machinery association calls for government help

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





The Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI, 台灣機械公會) yesterday called on the government to help out with tax relief and other measures to cushion the impact of a surge in COVID-19 infections.

“If the COVID-19 crisis continues to worsen, the government must help our small and medium-sized businesses to survive,” TAMI chairman Larry Wei (魏燦文) said, while presenting a report to the government. “We hope for a stimulus plan, structured tax relief and a plan to help manufacturers continue to operate should the COVID-19 alert hit level 4.”

Taiwan on Wednesday last week imposed a level 3 alert for COVID-19, with work from home encouraged, but not mandatory.

Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry chairman Larry Wei holds a report at the association’s office in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry

However, should the alert be raised to level 4, the Central Epidemic Command Center would mandate work stoppages, and the association hopes the government would come up with safety protocols that would allow businesses to continue operating with limited impact on the economy, Wei said.

Along with worrying about the outbreak, association members are faced with skyrocketing raw material and component costs.

According to its latest survey, 54.7 percent of respondents said they have experienced delivery delays and significantly higher component prices; 69.8 percent said they are facing a labor shortage; 41.9 percent said they are worried about power shortages; and 32.6 percent are concerned about a water shortage.

“We suspect there has been some price-gouging going on in the face of severe component shortages,” Wei said. “The government should investigate and establish a transparent platform for buyers and sellers, so we can fulfill our orders on time.”