Consumer confidence shed 2.4 points to 74.88 this month, as a spike in COVID-19 infections hit all six indices, which could further weaken next month, a National Central University survey released yesterday found.
Stock investments reported the biggest fall, with the index tumbling 10.9 points to 46, as the TAIEX plummeted 2,500 points in a week early this month following the latest outbreak and concern that major central banks might tighten monetary policy ahead of schedule to tackle rising inflation, said Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, which conducted the survey.
Liquidity-driven rallies across global bourses would come to an early end if central banks raise interest rates, he added.
Photo: Chien Jung-feng, Taipei Times
Fuel and raw material prices picked up significantly amid expectations of a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of this year, he said.
Domestically, unemployment could soar if COVID-19 infections continue to surge and authorities keep tight restrictions on people’s movement, affecting business for retailers, restaurants, hotels, hair salons, fitness facilities, and the transportation and recreational sectors, Wu said.
The confidence reading on the employment outlook edged down only 0.7 points this month because the survey took place before the government extended the level 3 alert nationwide to June 14, Wu said.
Service industries hire far more employees than export-oriented manufacturers and many have introduced unpaid leave or cut working hours to cope with a sudden freeze in business, he said.
If the outbreak were to hit the manufacturing sector, the nation’s economy would become very shaky, Wu said, urging the government to prepare sufficient funds for relief and subsidy measures.
The public turned slightly less optimistic about the economy, with sentiment slipping 0.4 points this month, the survey showed.
People remained discontented with consumer prices and lost some interest in consumption of durable goods, with the two measures retreating by 1.25 points and 0.7 points respectively, the survey showed.
