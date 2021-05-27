New Zealand signals rates might increase next year

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has projected that its official cash rate (OCR) might start to rise in the second half of next year, joining Canada in flagging a potential withdrawal of stimulus as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RBNZ yesterday published OCR forecasts for the first time in more than a year that show the rate beginning to rise in the middle of next year.

Any increase would be conditional on the economy evolving as expected, the RBNZ’s monetary policy committee said.

It held the benchmark rate at 0.25 percent and kept the bond-purchase program at NZ$100 billion (US$73.06 billion).

“These are highly conditional projections. You’re talking about the second half of next year. Who knows where we’ll be by then?” RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr told a news conference in Wellington.

Central banks have been pushing back against concerns about rising inflation pressures, signaling that they want the economic recovery from the pandemic firmly bedded in before they contemplate policy tightening.

New Zealand’s success in containing COVID-19 allowed its economy to rebound more quickly than most, and the strength of its labor market had already prompted some economists to pencil in rate hikes for next year.

“With the RBNZ set to become one of the first central banks in advanced economies to hike rates, we think that the New Zealand dollar will continue to strengthen against the US dollar,” said Marcel Thieliant, senior Australia and New Zealand economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.

The RBNZ’s forward track for the OCR, which had been suspended since early last year, shows the average rate rising to 0.31 percent in the second quarter of next year and to 0.67 percent by the end of the year.

This implies a rise of at least one-quarter of a point in the second half of next year, with the track showing the rate climbing to 1.78 percent by June 2024, the end of the forecast period.

The RBNZ “has unequivocally moved to a tightening bias,” said Stephen Toplis, head of research at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington.

“By reintroducing its OCR projection track, and including several rate hikes in that track, there can be no doubt as to where it sees the risks to the current 0.25 percent cash rate lying,” Toplis said.

The projections put New Zealand in the vanguard of stimulus removal in the wake of the pandemic.

Canada is also a potential early mover, with its central bank last month announcing a reduction in debt purchases and projecting a faster economic recovery that might pave the way for rate increases next year.

US Federal Reserve officials have said that they could begin discussing the appropriate timing of scaling back quantitative easing at upcoming meetings, while Australian policymakers are due to decide in July whether to extend their bond buying.

Yesterday, the RBNZ said that its quantitative easing program might not reach the NZ$100 billion limit by the time it is due to end in June next year, reflecting the latest projections for government bond issuance.

That reduced issuance was placing less upward pressure on bond yields, it added.

New Zealand’s economy enjoyed a V-shaped recovery from last year’s pandemic-induced recession and the housing market is booming.

The jobless rate fell to 4.7 percent in the first quarter and yesterday, the central bank forecast that inflation would accelerate to 2.6 percent this quarter, exceeding the midpoint of its 1 to 3 percent target range.

It expects inflation to weaken to 1.5 percent by the middle of next year, before gradually climbing back to 2 percent in 2023, a faster recovery than it previously forecast.

“Confidence in the outlook is rising as the more extreme negative health scenarios wane, given the vaccination progress globally,” the RBNZ said. “We remain cautious however.”