Facebook Inc’s messaging platform, WhatsApp, has filed a lawsuit challenging Indian rules that would require the company to provide access to encrypted messages, aggravating a tense relationship between Silicon Valley giants and the government of a country with hundreds of millions of users.
WhatsApp on Tuesday filed the lawsuit in the New Delhi High Court, a spokeswoman said.
The case could come up for consideration as early as this week.
Photo: Reuters
“Requiring messages to trace chats is the equivalent of asking us to keep a fingerprint of every single message sent on Whatsapp, which would break end-to-end encryption and fundamentally undermines people’s right to privacy,” the company said in a statement yesterday. “We have consistently joined civil society and experts around the world in opposing requirements that would violate the privacy of our users.”
Whatsapp would continue to engage with the Indian government “on practical solutions aimed at keeping people safe, including responding to valid legal requests for information,” it added in the statement.
The Indian government has received no official communication from the company and is to present its views in court after it is notified, a spokesman said in a text message.
Facing growing regulatory scrutiny around the world, companies from Facebook to Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google are in the crosshairs of the Indian government, which in February introduced tightened rules governing social media, digital media and streaming operators.
The regulations require the companies to have mechanisms to address user complaints, appoint compliance officers and submit monthly compliance reports.
The three-month deadline for the tech giants to comply ended on Tuesday. They must now quickly take down unlawful content.
Under the policy, messaging apps are required to provide the identity of the originators of unlawful messages on their platforms, forcing apps such as WhatsApp to decrypt messages and dilute user privacy.
WhatsApp has more than 500 million users in India.
