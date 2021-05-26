World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Consumer confidence rises

Consumer confidence rose to an almost three-year high this month, fueling optimism that the economy is on track for a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic slump. The consumer sentiment index rose for a fifth straight month to 105.2, the highest since June 2018, the Bank of Korea said in a statement yesterday. A reading above 100 indicates that optimism outweighs pessimism. The improvement was driven by stronger-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter, a positive exports performance, progress in COVID-19 vaccinations and better jobs data, the central bank said.

INDONESIA

Central bank retains key rate

The central bank yesterday left its key interest rate unchanged for a third straight month, pledging to rely primarily on liquidity tools amid signs of a tentative recovery in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. Bank Indonesia held the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.5 percent, as all 29 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted. The central bank has cut the policy rate by 150 basis points since the pandemic began last year. It reiterated its forecast for 4.1 to 5.1 percent economic growth this year.

GERMANY

GDP down 1.8 percent in Q1

The economy fell more than previously thought in the first quarter as COVID-19 restrictions caused a drop in private consumption, revised data showed yesterday. After two quarters of growth, GDP fell 1.8 percent between January and March, the Federal Statistical Office said in a statement, revising down its initial prediction of a 1.7 percent drop. It was well below pre-pandemic levels, with COVID-19 curbs leading to a 5.4 percent drop in private consumption, the data showed.

TURKEY

New deputy for central bank

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday appointed a new deputy central bank governor. Semih Tumen, a labor economist and professor of economics at Ankara-based TED University, was named to the role early yesterday, replacing Oguzhan Ozbas, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette. The move comes two months after Erdogan fired Naci Agbal, the bank’s third governor in less than two years. Erdogan also replaced deputy governor Murat Cetinkaya in March.

REAL ESTATE

Country Garden raises funds

Country Garden Services Holdings Co (碧桂園服務控股) raised US$2 billion, paving the way for more acquisitions as China’s largest listed property services manager seeks to reach an ambitious revenue goal. In the biggest additional fundraising in the sector, the Foshan, Guangdong-based company agreed to sell HK$10.5 billion (US$1.35 billion) in new shares and issue HK$5.04 billion of zero-coupon convertible bonds due next year, exchange filings showed yesterday. The proceeds are to be used for acquisitions, expansion of new businesses and general purposes.

ELECTRONICS

Xiaomi, Luokung join indices

FTSE Russell said that it would add Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Luokung Technology Corp (籮筐技術) back to its global indices. Xiaomi would be added to FTSE GEIS in two tranches, with 50 percent added effective from the open on June 7, and 50 percent added from the open on June 21, FTSE said in a statement. Luokung would be added to FTSE GEIS in conjunction with this year’s June review, effective from the open on June 21.