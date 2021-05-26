SOUTH KOREA
Consumer confidence rises
Consumer confidence rose to an almost three-year high this month, fueling optimism that the economy is on track for a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic slump. The consumer sentiment index rose for a fifth straight month to 105.2, the highest since June 2018, the Bank of Korea said in a statement yesterday. A reading above 100 indicates that optimism outweighs pessimism. The improvement was driven by stronger-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter, a positive exports performance, progress in COVID-19 vaccinations and better jobs data, the central bank said.
INDONESIA
Central bank retains key rate
The central bank yesterday left its key interest rate unchanged for a third straight month, pledging to rely primarily on liquidity tools amid signs of a tentative recovery in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. Bank Indonesia held the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.5 percent, as all 29 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted. The central bank has cut the policy rate by 150 basis points since the pandemic began last year. It reiterated its forecast for 4.1 to 5.1 percent economic growth this year.
GERMANY
GDP down 1.8 percent in Q1
The economy fell more than previously thought in the first quarter as COVID-19 restrictions caused a drop in private consumption, revised data showed yesterday. After two quarters of growth, GDP fell 1.8 percent between January and March, the Federal Statistical Office said in a statement, revising down its initial prediction of a 1.7 percent drop. It was well below pre-pandemic levels, with COVID-19 curbs leading to a 5.4 percent drop in private consumption, the data showed.
TURKEY
New deputy for central bank
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday appointed a new deputy central bank governor. Semih Tumen, a labor economist and professor of economics at Ankara-based TED University, was named to the role early yesterday, replacing Oguzhan Ozbas, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette. The move comes two months after Erdogan fired Naci Agbal, the bank’s third governor in less than two years. Erdogan also replaced deputy governor Murat Cetinkaya in March.
REAL ESTATE
Country Garden raises funds
Country Garden Services Holdings Co (碧桂園服務控股) raised US$2 billion, paving the way for more acquisitions as China’s largest listed property services manager seeks to reach an ambitious revenue goal. In the biggest additional fundraising in the sector, the Foshan, Guangdong-based company agreed to sell HK$10.5 billion (US$1.35 billion) in new shares and issue HK$5.04 billion of zero-coupon convertible bonds due next year, exchange filings showed yesterday. The proceeds are to be used for acquisitions, expansion of new businesses and general purposes.
ELECTRONICS
Xiaomi, Luokung join indices
FTSE Russell said that it would add Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Luokung Technology Corp (籮筐技術) back to its global indices. Xiaomi would be added to FTSE GEIS in two tranches, with 50 percent added effective from the open on June 7, and 50 percent added from the open on June 21, FTSE said in a statement. Luokung would be added to FTSE GEIS in conjunction with this year’s June review, effective from the open on June 21.
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
A TIMELY TRANSITION: Zhang moves away from the firm’s day-to-day duties, just as Beijing intensifies its efforts to curb the influence of large Internet companies ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) founder Zhang Yiming (張一鳴) is to cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable start-up ahead of its highly anticipated market debut. Zhang would hand off the CEO role to human resources head Rubo Liang (梁汝波), Zhang said in an internal memo posted online yesterday. The billionaire entrepreneur would remain chairman, but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said. Zhang, who would instead focus on long-term strategy, is retreating from
DISPUTE: Uniqlo failed to provide enough information to establish the items were not made in part by forced labor, a US customs note said US Customs and Border Protection blocked a shipment of Fast Retailing Co’s Uniqlo shirts in January for breaching an order prohibiting imports of items suspected to be produced by forced labor from China’s state-owned Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (新疆生產建設兵團). The blockage of Uniqlo’s cotton men’s shirts, which happened at the Port of Los Angeles, was revealed in a document dated Monday last week in which the US agency denied an appeal by Uniqlo to release the shirts. Uniqlo is the main brand of Asia’s largest apparel retailer, Fast Retailing, and founded by Japan’s richest man, Tadashi Yanai. The US customs document