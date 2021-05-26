COVID-19: Japanese investors talk up benefits of halting Olympics

For any country, hosting the Olympics is a major deal politically and economically. Yet, in a world ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, going ahead with the Tokyo Games is starting to look like a dangerous gamble on both counts.

Ominously, a growing number of investors in Japanese stocks now believe that canceling the Games is better for the market, intensifying pressure on Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is already facing stiff public opposition to the global showcase event.

The potential political damage to Suga and resulting uncertainty from staging the Games ahead of an election that must be held by October is making investors nervous, several fund managers and traders said.

Investors also worry about the added risk that the event could spur a fresh COVID-19 outbreak when the country is struggling to contain a fourth wave of infections.

“An increasing number of people think not holding it is better for Japanese stocks, than doing it and ending up with political instability, and because we won’t have any inbound tourists, economic benefits will be limited,” Sumitomo Mitsui Bank general manager of global investment Arihiro Nagata said.

Tokyo has already banned foreign visitors to the event, and many investors expect it could be held without any spectators at all.

However, Suga remains adamant that the Games, already postponed from last year, must proceed on July 23, even though 60 to 80 percent of voters want them canceled or delayed, polls by domestic media showed.

Support for the prime minister has also fallen to the lowest levels since he took office in September last year — about 32 to 43 percent depending on the survey.

Compared with three months ago, when domestic COVID-19 strains were largely contained, an increasing number of traders and fund managers said that they view the Games as a risk for Japanese equities.

The Tokyo stock market has underperformed in the past few months, hurt by a combination of slow vaccine rollouts, a fresh outbreak of infections and growing concerns about the risks of staging the Olympics in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic.

Foreign investors sold more than ￥1 trillion (US$9.2 billion) net of Japanese stocks during the second week of this month, the most since March last year.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 closed at 28,553.98 yesterday, more than 7 percent below its 30-year high of 30,714.

Foreign investors are already starting to fret about Suga’s fate, said Hiromichi Shirakawa, vice chairman and chief economist for Credit Suisse Group AG in Japan.

“They are now at the stage of assessing political risks. They haven’t reduced Japanese stocks that much yet, but they think there is a high chance of Suga quitting,” he said.

The International Olympic Committee has said that the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro helped boost Brazil’s tourism revenue by 6.2 percent in that year and the UK economy reaped a ￡9.9 billion (US$14 billion at the current exchange rate) trade and investment dividend a year after the 2012 London Olympics.

Yet for Japan, analysts have said that the economic cost of cancelation would be limited due to the Games’ scaled-back format.

The maximum economic boost from the Olympics would be about ￥1.9 trillion, or 0.3 percent of Japan’s annual GDP, Sony Financial Holdings Inc senior economist Takayuki Miyajima said, based on assumptions provided by its organizers.

That dwarfs the ￥3.7 trillion consumption the Japanese tourism sector lost last summer due to the pandemic, he said.

All of that would be moot if the Games bring in multiple COVID-19 variants, and market players have said that the very presence of such a risk is enough to stop investors from buying.

“If the government decides to cancel or postpone the Olympics, then the government can take more measures on curbing infections and will trigger a market rally. Perhaps the Nikkei could rise to around 32,000,” Nishimura Securities Co Ltd chief strategist Soichiro Monji said.

“Whether we hold the Olympics or not does not have a vital impact on the economy, but a prolonged period of infections is clearly negative for the economy,” Miyajima added.