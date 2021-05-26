Housing loans rose last month despite credit controls, while construction financing lost momentum slightly as developers became more cautious about cost hikes, the central bank said yesterday.
Housing loans increased 9.51 percent year-on-year to NT$8.25 trillion (US$295.95 billion), the highest since September 2006, as real demand continued to bolster housing transactions, the central bank said, adding that a low comparison base last year also contributed to the impressive showing.
Housing deals last month dipped only 0.25 percent in the six special municipalities, supported by sellers who sought to exit before punitive property taxes on short-term speculation take effect on July 1, the central bank said.
Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP
The housing market remained active due to real demand from first-home buyers and people with relocation needs, as they are not affected by credit controls, the central bank said.
However, housing deals might decline from this month as people refrain from going out to help curb the COVID-19 outbreak, the central bank said.
Construction loans rose 17.45 percent year-on-year to NT$2.56 trillion, slowing from the 17.79 percent gain in March, as developers grew increasingly conscious about costs, the central bank said.
While not significant, the pace at which construction loans have increased has slowed, as developers are cautious about launching new projects after factoring in cost hikes linked to building material price movements, credit controls and unfavorable tax terms, the central bank said.
Building companies would become more conservative after the virus outbreak, as it has prompted people to stay at home, the central bank said.
