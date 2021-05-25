World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Economists optimistic

The nation’s business economists have grown much more optimistic about the economy this year, with a majority predicting that increased vaccinations, stronger job gains and further government aid would accelerate growth to its fastest pace in nearly four decades. A survey released yesterday by the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel expects the economy to expand 6.5 percent this year. That would be the sharpest such increase since 1984. The respondents expect inflation of 2.8 percent this year and 2.3 percent next year. Last year, inflation amounted to just 1.2 percent.

ENTERTAINMENT

Cineworld viewership rises

Cineworld Group PLC yesterday said that its cinemas in the UK pulled in more people than expected after a months-long COVID-19 lockdown, helped by Sony Pictures Entertainment’s animated adventure comedy Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. The world’s second-largest cinema chain also said more than 97 percent of its US cinemas had resumed operations, while most of its screens in the rest of the world were expected to reopen by the end of the month. The UK has been gradually easing curbs thanks to a successful vaccination drive, letting cinemas operate at a 50 percent capacity.

TAXATION

G7 near tax agreement

G7 countries are close to reaching agreement on the corporate taxation of multinationals, clearing the way for a global deal later in the year, the Financial Times reported. After the US agreed to accept a minimum rate of at least 15 percent, France, Germany and Italy said the new proposal was a good basis for sealing an international deal by July. A G7 deal could be agreed as early as Friday after progress was made among top officials in the past few days, the newspaper said. “The world is closer than ever before to a global minimum tax,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday. “Great to hear the positive reception to our proposal,” he wrote on Twitter.

THAILAND

Tourism outlook bleak

It could take another five years before tourism revives fully in the country — an ominous sign for one of the most tourism-dependent economies in the world. The sector, which contributed about one-fifth of the economy before the COVID-19 pandemic, is not expected to return to normal until 2026, the National Economic and Social Development Council said yesterday, citing the Tourism Authority of Thailand. The delayed return — which some analysts had expected within two years — would affect more than 7 million workers, the council said.

CONGLOMERATES

Reddit helps Dalian bet

Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin’s (王健林) Dalian Wanda Group Co (萬達集團) was facing headwinds on its AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc investment as the movie chain was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Then the retail investor army from Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum stepped in, helping send AMC shares up as much as 839 percent in January. Wanda has taken advantage of the rally to sell, cutting its stake to just 0.002 percent from 6.8 percent in an April 9 disclosure, according to a filing on Friday. The company has gained about US$675 million, including dividends, from its investment since 2012, according to a Bloomberg analysis.