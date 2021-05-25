UNITED STATES
Economists optimistic
The nation’s business economists have grown much more optimistic about the economy this year, with a majority predicting that increased vaccinations, stronger job gains and further government aid would accelerate growth to its fastest pace in nearly four decades. A survey released yesterday by the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel expects the economy to expand 6.5 percent this year. That would be the sharpest such increase since 1984. The respondents expect inflation of 2.8 percent this year and 2.3 percent next year. Last year, inflation amounted to just 1.2 percent.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cineworld viewership rises
Cineworld Group PLC yesterday said that its cinemas in the UK pulled in more people than expected after a months-long COVID-19 lockdown, helped by Sony Pictures Entertainment’s animated adventure comedy Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. The world’s second-largest cinema chain also said more than 97 percent of its US cinemas had resumed operations, while most of its screens in the rest of the world were expected to reopen by the end of the month. The UK has been gradually easing curbs thanks to a successful vaccination drive, letting cinemas operate at a 50 percent capacity.
TAXATION
G7 near tax agreement
G7 countries are close to reaching agreement on the corporate taxation of multinationals, clearing the way for a global deal later in the year, the Financial Times reported. After the US agreed to accept a minimum rate of at least 15 percent, France, Germany and Italy said the new proposal was a good basis for sealing an international deal by July. A G7 deal could be agreed as early as Friday after progress was made among top officials in the past few days, the newspaper said. “The world is closer than ever before to a global minimum tax,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday. “Great to hear the positive reception to our proposal,” he wrote on Twitter.
THAILAND
Tourism outlook bleak
It could take another five years before tourism revives fully in the country — an ominous sign for one of the most tourism-dependent economies in the world. The sector, which contributed about one-fifth of the economy before the COVID-19 pandemic, is not expected to return to normal until 2026, the National Economic and Social Development Council said yesterday, citing the Tourism Authority of Thailand. The delayed return — which some analysts had expected within two years — would affect more than 7 million workers, the council said.
CONGLOMERATES
Reddit helps Dalian bet
Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin’s (王健林) Dalian Wanda Group Co (萬達集團) was facing headwinds on its AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc investment as the movie chain was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Then the retail investor army from Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum stepped in, helping send AMC shares up as much as 839 percent in January. Wanda has taken advantage of the rally to sell, cutting its stake to just 0.002 percent from 6.8 percent in an April 9 disclosure, according to a filing on Friday. The company has gained about US$675 million, including dividends, from its investment since 2012, according to a Bloomberg analysis.
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
A TIMELY TRANSITION: Zhang moves away from the firm’s day-to-day duties, just as Beijing intensifies its efforts to curb the influence of large Internet companies ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) founder Zhang Yiming (張一鳴) is to cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable start-up ahead of its highly anticipated market debut. Zhang would hand off the CEO role to human resources head Rubo Liang (梁汝波), Zhang said in an internal memo posted online yesterday. The billionaire entrepreneur would remain chairman, but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said. Zhang, who would instead focus on long-term strategy, is retreating from