Record loss at Genting exposes effects of the pandemic on travel and leisure

More signs of strain are showing at the Genting Group (雲頂集團) after its Hong Kong-listed cruise ship operator reported a record loss and warned about its ability to continue as a going concern, while uncertainty surrounded the conglomerate’s casino operations.

The woes of Malaysian tycoon Lim Kok Thay’s (林國泰) empire encapsulate the effect 16 months of COVID-19 has had on the travel and leisure industries globally, with a slew of airlines, cruise operators and hotels reduced to operating at a fraction of pre-pandemic capacity, if at all. Many have collapsed.

Material uncertainties “may cast significant doubt about the group’s ability to continue as a going concern,” Genting Hong Kong Ltd (雲頂香港) said in a stock exchange statement on Sunday, as it reported a net loss of US$1.7 billion and net operating cash outflow of US$629 million for last year.

Genting Malaysia Bhd yesterday issued a statement limiting operating hours at its casino, only to recall it and say it would issue a new one later.

Genting Hong Kong, which halted all payments to creditors last year, dropped as much as 4.4 percent to a three-month low in Hong Kong. Genting Malaysia fell as much as 2.6 percent before rebounding to trade 1.1 percent higher in Kuala Lumpur. Genting Bhd slid as much as 2.3 percent.

While travel within some countries is recovering as vaccination rollouts gather pace, a return to pre-pandemic levels could take years as the virus mutates and governments take different approaches to opening borders.

Genting Hong Kong said in the exchange filing that the group “is cautiously optimistic that the cruise industry will return to normalcy towards 2023.”

Cruise giant Carnival Corp, which lost more than US$10 billion last year, plans to return three of its brands to service in the US in July, with Alaska sailings departing from Seattle.

Others in the travel industry, including dozens of airlines, such as Thai Airways International PCL and Latam Airlines Group SA, have been pushed into restructuring or bankruptcy by the pandemic.

Current liabilities at Genting Hong Kong exceeded assets by US$3.3 billion and borrowings with principal of US$3.4 billion were in default as of the end of last year.

The cruise business would add further pressure to the Genting Group as a whole, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Angela Hanlee said.

While casino gaming revenue in Macau and the wider ASEAN region should recover to 50 to 60 percent of pre-pandemic levels this year, there is not likely to be a rebound for cruises soon, she said.

Genting Hong Kong said earlier this month said that its creditors and partners have given their formal written agreement for term sheets that outline arrangements for the company’s debt and recapitalization plan.

It remains “optimistic a holistic consensual solvent restructuring proposal can be implemented by the first half of 2021,” it said in the statement on Sunday.

COVID-19 has forced the company to temporarily suspend almost all of its cruise operations and stop or defer ship construction, the statement said.

“Further resumption of the cruise operations is dependent on the development of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the travel restriction requirement of different countries,” it said.