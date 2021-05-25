EQUITIES
Foreigners buy NT$26bn
Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$26.46 billion (US$946.69 million) of local shares after selling a net NT$93.47 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares bought by foreign investors last week were Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) and CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), while the top three sold were HannStar Display Corp (瀚宇彩晶), AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and Innolux Corp (群創), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$22.07 trillion, or 44.29 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
SHIPPING
Wan Hai profit soars 110%
Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海) yesterday reported net profit of NT$6.15 billion for last month, up 110 percent from a year earlier, or earnings per share of NT$2.77, the highest monthly profit in the company’s history. Revenue also grew 178.9 percent year-on-year to NT$14.94 billion, a company regulatory filing said. Wan Hai released the monthly earnings and revenue data at the request of the Taiwan Stock Exchange due to an unusual spike in its stock price. Its shares yesterday closed up 9.65 percent at NT$125. The company’s share price has surged about 53 percent over the past six sessions.
INTERNET
91APP debuts on TPEX
91APP Inc, a Taipei-based provider of online-merge-offline (OMO) solutions for retailers, is to debut on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) today. The company, which also helps brands and retailers develop mobile apps, reported more than NT$13 billion in gross merchandise volume last year, up 30 percent from a year earlier, while revenue rose 31 percent to NT$875.21 million. Net profit was NT$206.21 million last year, up 102 percent year-on-year, or earnings per share of NT$1.91, the exchange said. In the first quarter of this year, the company posted net profit of NT$44.41 million, or earnings per share of NT$0.41, on revenue of NT$235.89 million.
SOLAR POWER
SAS to delay annual meeting
Solar firm Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS, 中美晶) yesterday said that it would postpone its annual general meeting from June 24 to July 1, while its semiconductor subsidiary, GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), said it would postpone its meeting from June 22 to Aug. 31. The delays should give the firms time to comply with the government’s disease prevention measures. Subsequent meetings would be set by their boards, based on the virus situation, they said in separate filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. However, SAS is to distribute a cash dividend of NT$5.5 per share for this year on Aug. 13, while GlobalWafers is to distribute a cash dividend of NT$10 per share on Aug. 6.
TECHNOLOGY
AirTag on sale in Taiwan
Apple Inc’s latest accessory, the AirTag, yesterday went on sale in Taiwan, with people placing orders to be filled in a month’s time. The device can help users track and find any item to which it is attached, including keys, handbags and devices, Apple says on its Web site. The AirTag is being sold locally for NT$990, or in a pack of four for NT$3,390, the company said. The product is supported by Apple’s Find My app and uses Bluetooth technology, with end-to-end encryption that keeps the user’s location data private and anonymous, it said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
A TIMELY TRANSITION: Zhang moves away from the firm’s day-to-day duties, just as Beijing intensifies its efforts to curb the influence of large Internet companies ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) founder Zhang Yiming (張一鳴) is to cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable start-up ahead of its highly anticipated market debut. Zhang would hand off the CEO role to human resources head Rubo Liang (梁汝波), Zhang said in an internal memo posted online yesterday. The billionaire entrepreneur would remain chairman, but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said. Zhang, who would instead focus on long-term strategy, is retreating from