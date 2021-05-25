Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

Foreigners buy NT$26bn

Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$26.46 billion (US$946.69 million) of local shares after selling a net NT$93.47 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares bought by foreign investors last week were Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) and CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), while the top three sold were HannStar Display Corp (瀚宇彩晶), AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and Innolux Corp (群創), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$22.07 trillion, or 44.29 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

SHIPPING

Wan Hai profit soars 110%

Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海) yesterday reported net profit of NT$6.15 billion for last month, up 110 percent from a year earlier, or earnings per share of NT$2.77, the highest monthly profit in the company’s history. Revenue also grew 178.9 percent year-on-year to NT$14.94 billion, a company regulatory filing said. Wan Hai released the monthly earnings and revenue data at the request of the Taiwan Stock Exchange due to an unusual spike in its stock price. Its shares yesterday closed up 9.65 percent at NT$125. The company’s share price has surged about 53 percent over the past six sessions.

INTERNET

91APP debuts on TPEX

91APP Inc, a Taipei-based provider of online-merge-offline (OMO) solutions for retailers, is to debut on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) today. The company, which also helps brands and retailers develop mobile apps, reported more than NT$13 billion in gross merchandise volume last year, up 30 percent from a year earlier, while revenue rose 31 percent to NT$875.21 million. Net profit was NT$206.21 million last year, up 102 percent year-on-year, or earnings per share of NT$1.91, the exchange said. In the first quarter of this year, the company posted net profit of NT$44.41 million, or earnings per share of NT$0.41, on revenue of NT$235.89 million.

SOLAR POWER

SAS to delay annual meeting

Solar firm Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS, 中美晶) yesterday said that it would postpone its annual general meeting from June 24 to July 1, while its semiconductor subsidiary, GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), said it would postpone its meeting from June 22 to Aug. 31. The delays should give the firms time to comply with the government’s disease prevention measures. Subsequent meetings would be set by their boards, based on the virus situation, they said in separate filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. However, SAS is to distribute a cash dividend of NT$5.5 per share for this year on Aug. 13, while GlobalWafers is to distribute a cash dividend of NT$10 per share on Aug. 6.

TECHNOLOGY

AirTag on sale in Taiwan

Apple Inc’s latest accessory, the AirTag, yesterday went on sale in Taiwan, with people placing orders to be filled in a month’s time. The device can help users track and find any item to which it is attached, including keys, handbags and devices, Apple says on its Web site. The AirTag is being sold locally for NT$990, or in a pack of four for NT$3,390, the company said. The product is supported by Apple’s Find My app and uses Bluetooth technology, with end-to-end encryption that keeps the user’s location data private and anonymous, it said.