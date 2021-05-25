ByteDance founder steps down ahead of mega IPO

A TIMELY TRANSITION: Zhang moves away from the firm’s day-to-day duties, just as Beijing intensifies its efforts to curb the influence of large Internet companies ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) founder Zhang Yiming (張一鳴) is to cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable start-up ahead of its highly anticipated market debut. Zhang would hand off the CEO role to human resources head Rubo Liang (梁汝波), Zhang said in an internal memo posted online yesterday. The billionaire entrepreneur would remain chairman, but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said. Zhang, who would instead focus on long-term strategy, is retreating from