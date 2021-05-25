Although the pace of growth in the nation’s money supply slowed last month, it remained fast, as it was supported by keen interest in local shares by individual investors, the central bank said yesterday.
The M1B money supply gauge — cash and cash equivalents — increased 17.73 percent year-on-year, as the securities account balance spiked to NT$2.99 trillion (US$107 billion), the central bank said.
That suggested a record gain of NT$1.7 trillion, it said.
Demand and time deposits gathered traction last month from a year earlier, in line with record-high rallies on the TAIEX and savings promotions by local lenders, the central bank said.
The local bourse gained 965 points, or nearly 6 percent, to 17,115 last month, with daily turnover rising to a decade-high of NT$433.9 billion, as an unprecedented number of individual investors joined the market, the central bank said.
However, it would not know whether a local COVID-19 outbreak has dampened investment interest until this month’s data settle, the central bank said.
The broader M2 money measure — which includes M1B, time deposits, time savings deposits, foreign currency deposits and mutual funds — advanced 8.83 percent year-on-year after local lenders offered preferential interest rates to attract large savings deposits, the central bank said.
The pace of growth in M1B and M2 slowed from increases of 18.23 percent and 8.91 percent in March respectively, reflecting less activity in lending and investment, the central bank said.
