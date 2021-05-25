Unemployment falls to 3.64 percent

UNSUSTAINABLE: Although the unemployment rate is the lowest in 21 months, it will likely increase amid a local COVID-19 outbreak, the DGBAS deputy head said

The unemployment rate last month fell to 3.64 percent, 0.03 percentage points lower than one month earlier, as the effects of an escalating COVID-19 outbreak have not yet taken hold, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

The decrease came as fewer firms cut staff and more first-time jobseekers landed positions, the statistics agency said, adding that the situation might turn around after health authorities raised the COVID-19 alert to level 3 nationwide, requiring nonessential businesses to temporarily close.

“The unemployment rate, which used to decline in May compared with April, might climb higher this time due to the worsening virus outbreak,” DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) told an online news conference.

After seasonal adjustments, the unemployment rate was 3.71 percent, the lowest in 21 months, Chen said.

The trend might not be sustainable after authorities the temporary closure of gyms, cinemas, spas, night clubs, night markets and recreational venues.

Meanwhile, some local governments have banned dine-in services for restaurants, beverage stores and cafes to curb the outbreak.

The unemployment data for this month would reflect the effects of tightening disease prevention measures, to which self-imposed quarantines by the public would lend support, Chen said.

Businesses seeking to maintain normal operations are likely to have difficulty finding customers as people avoid going out.

Companies usually reduce working hours or furlough employees before laying off workers, Chen said, adding that it might take a while for the unemployment rate to fully respond and much depends on how long the virus outbreak persists.

Sectors reliant on domestic demand would take a harder hit than exporters, Chen said.

The number of unemployed people last month was down by 4,000 from March after the number of people who lost jobs due to downsizing fell by 5,000 and first-time jobseekers fell by 3,000, the DGBAS report said.

The number of people who quit their jobs increased 2,000, it added.

People with university degrees had the highest unemployment rate at 5.31 percent, followed by high-school graduates at 3.32 percent and people with graduate degree at 2.85 percent, it said.

People aged 20 to 24 had the highest unemployment rate at 11.69 percent, followed by 15 to 19-year-olds at 8.54 percent and 25 to 29-year-olds at 6.33 percent, it said.

People aged 45 to 64 had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.11 percent, it added.