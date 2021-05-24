Gasoline prices rise by NT$0.1 per liter for second week

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that gasoline prices would increase by NT$0.1 per liter this week after prices rose by the same amount last week.

Diesel prices are to remain unchanged this week following an increase of NT$0.1 per liter the previous week, the two companies said in separate statements.

Global crude oil prices last week fell on news of increasing output of US shale gas and progress of a US-Iran nuclear agreement, as well as a resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia, the companies said.

The firms decided to raise prices at the pumps after absorbing part of the previous cost increases and considering the competition in the domestic market.

Gasoline prices at CPC stations would rise to NT$26.8, NT$28.3 and NT$30.3 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would stay at NT$23.9 per liter, the state-run refiner said.

Privately owned Formosa said that prices at its stations would climb to NT$26.8, NT$28.4 and NT$30.3 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would remain at NT$23.7 per liter.