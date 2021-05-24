CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that gasoline prices would increase by NT$0.1 per liter this week after prices rose by the same amount last week.
Diesel prices are to remain unchanged this week following an increase of NT$0.1 per liter the previous week, the two companies said in separate statements.
Global crude oil prices last week fell on news of increasing output of US shale gas and progress of a US-Iran nuclear agreement, as well as a resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia, the companies said.
The firms decided to raise prices at the pumps after absorbing part of the previous cost increases and considering the competition in the domestic market.
Gasoline prices at CPC stations would rise to NT$26.8, NT$28.3 and NT$30.3 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would stay at NT$23.9 per liter, the state-run refiner said.
Privately owned Formosa said that prices at its stations would climb to NT$26.8, NT$28.4 and NT$30.3 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would remain at NT$23.7 per liter.
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
DISPUTE: Uniqlo failed to provide enough information to establish the items were not made in part by forced labor, a US customs note said US Customs and Border Protection blocked a shipment of Fast Retailing Co’s Uniqlo shirts in January for breaching an order prohibiting imports of items suspected to be produced by forced labor from China’s state-owned Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (新疆生產建設兵團). The blockage of Uniqlo’s cotton men’s shirts, which happened at the Port of Los Angeles, was revealed in a document dated Monday last week in which the US agency denied an appeal by Uniqlo to release the shirts. Uniqlo is the main brand of Asia’s largest apparel retailer, Fast Retailing, and founded by Japan’s richest man, Tadashi Yanai. The US customs document