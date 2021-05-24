Semiconductor suppliers are on alert over an escalation in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, to ensure that there is no interruption to their production, especially amid a global chip shortage.
As the companies’ production is predicted to remain unscathed due to tightened disease prevention measures, several IC heavyweights still expect their second quarter sales to smash quarterly records.
That is because the semiconductor sector is expected to continue benefiting from solid global demand caused by emerging technologies such as 5G applications, high-performance computing devices and gadgets, including notebook computers, tablets and Internet-related communications equipment used in the booming stay-at-home economy, analysts said.
Photo courtesy of IBM research via Reuters
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Saturday said one of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee, who works at the company’s plant in the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區), has been admitted to hospital for treatment, TSMC said.
The company said the incident would not affect its operations.
TSMC introduced a rotational work schedule on Wednesday last week, when the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 alert to level 3 nationwide, it said.
United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) has also tightened disease prevention measures.
Employees in the company’s non-production departments are all working from home, while production line staff are on a rotational work schedule, the firm said.
The IC design sector has also been riding the wave of growing global demand, with smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) forecasting that 5G applications would continue to boost its sales in the second quarter.
The company said its employees have largely been working from home except some who have obtained approval to enter its compound.
Memory module maker Apacer Technology Inc (宇瞻科技), DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) and contract chipmaker Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) have also reported they have staff who tested positive for COVID-19 and are under 14-day quarantine in a hospital or centralized quarantine facility.
Separately, US-based DRAM chipmaker Micron Technology Inc is scheduled to launch an advanced plant on the Central Taiwan Science Park’s Houli (后里) campus next month, but the firm has decided to postpone the opening ceremony due to the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan.
The A3 plant is to produce the most advanced 1-alpha process in the global DRAM industry, analysts said.
Micron Taiwan, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US company, has said that the A3 plant is aimed at expanding Micron’s clean room capacity and upgrading its technologies, rather than boosting its wafer production in Taiwan.
Mircon has not disclosed any financial terms for the A3 plant, while local media have reported that the investment could be as much as NT$400 billion (US$14.32 billion).
Reports said the A3 plant is the first phase of Micron’s investment plan in central Taiwan and that the second phase would proceed depending on market demand.
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
DISPUTE: Uniqlo failed to provide enough information to establish the items were not made in part by forced labor, a US customs note said US Customs and Border Protection blocked a shipment of Fast Retailing Co’s Uniqlo shirts in January for breaching an order prohibiting imports of items suspected to be produced by forced labor from China’s state-owned Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (新疆生產建設兵團). The blockage of Uniqlo’s cotton men’s shirts, which happened at the Port of Los Angeles, was revealed in a document dated Monday last week in which the US agency denied an appeal by Uniqlo to release the shirts. Uniqlo is the main brand of Asia’s largest apparel retailer, Fast Retailing, and founded by Japan’s richest man, Tadashi Yanai. The US customs document