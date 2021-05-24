Chipmakers tighten virus measures

READY: TSMC introduced a rotational work schedule when the alert level was raised, so it said operations would not be affected by one of its staff testing positive for COVID-19

Semiconductor suppliers are on alert over an escalation in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, to ensure that there is no interruption to their production, especially amid a global chip shortage.

As the companies’ production is predicted to remain unscathed due to tightened disease prevention measures, several IC heavyweights still expect their second quarter sales to smash quarterly records.

That is because the semiconductor sector is expected to continue benefiting from solid global demand caused by emerging technologies such as 5G applications, high-performance computing devices and gadgets, including notebook computers, tablets and Internet-related communications equipment used in the booming stay-at-home economy, analysts said.

A silicon wafer containing chips made with IBM Corp’s 2-nanometer transistor technology is displayed in an undated photograph provided on May 6. Photo courtesy of IBM research via Reuters

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Saturday said one of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee, who works at the company’s plant in the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區), has been admitted to hospital for treatment, TSMC said.

The company said the incident would not affect its operations.

TSMC introduced a rotational work schedule on Wednesday last week, when the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 alert to level 3 nationwide, it said.

United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) has also tightened disease prevention measures.

Employees in the company’s non-production departments are all working from home, while production line staff are on a rotational work schedule, the firm said.

The IC design sector has also been riding the wave of growing global demand, with smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) forecasting that 5G applications would continue to boost its sales in the second quarter.

The company said its employees have largely been working from home except some who have obtained approval to enter its compound.

Memory module maker Apacer Technology Inc (宇瞻科技), DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) and contract chipmaker Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) have also reported they have staff who tested positive for COVID-19 and are under 14-day quarantine in a hospital or centralized quarantine facility.

Separately, US-based DRAM chipmaker Micron Technology Inc is scheduled to launch an advanced plant on the Central Taiwan Science Park’s Houli (后里) campus next month, but the firm has decided to postpone the opening ceremony due to the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan.

The A3 plant is to produce the most advanced 1-alpha process in the global DRAM industry, analysts said.

Micron Taiwan, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US company, has said that the A3 plant is aimed at expanding Micron’s clean room capacity and upgrading its technologies, rather than boosting its wafer production in Taiwan.

Mircon has not disclosed any financial terms for the A3 plant, while local media have reported that the investment could be as much as NT$400 billion (US$14.32 billion).

Reports said the A3 plant is the first phase of Micron’s investment plan in central Taiwan and that the second phase would proceed depending on market demand.